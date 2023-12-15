Xbox Series X|S Outsells Original Xbox - Sales

/ 358 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Microsoft's latest video game consoles, the Xbox Series X|S, which is part of the ninth generation of video game consoles, has outsold the lifetime sales of the six generation console, the original Xbox, according to VGChartz estimates.

The Xbox Series X|S has sold an estimated 25.37 million units worldwide through November 2023, while the original Xbox sold 24.65 million units lifetime.

Up next for the Xbox Series X|S is the Atari 2600 with 30.00 million units sold, followed the Nintendo 64 with 32.93 million units sold and the Sega Genesis with 34.06 million units sold.

Breaking down sales by region, the Xbox Series X|S has sold an estimated 13.66 million units in North America, 6.99 million units in Europe, 0.54 million units in Japan, and 4.19 million units in the rest of the world. This compares to the original Xbox, which sold 15.77 million units in North America, 7.17 million units in Europe, 0.47 million units in Japan, and 1.24 million units in the rest of the world.

Breaking down Xbox Series X|S sales in Europe, the console has sold an estimated 2.35 million units in the UK, 1.03 million units in Germany, and 0.92 million units in France.

The Xbox Series X|S launched worldwide in November 2020.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles