PS5 Best-Selling Console in the US in November as Sales Drop, Call of Duty Debuts in 1st

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the US in November 2023 in terms of units sold and dollar sales, according to figures from Circana (formerly The NPD Group). Circana includes the dates for the four week period of October 29 to November 25.
The Xbox Series X|S was second best-selling console in terms of units sold and dollar sales. The Nintendo Switch was third best-selling console in terms of units sold and dollar sales.
All three consoles are down by over 20 percent year-on-year despite discounts and bundles.
2023 year-to-date the PlayStation 5 is the best-selling console in terms of both units sold and dollar sales. The Nintendo Switch comes in second place in both units sold and dollar sales, while the Xbox Series X|S comes in third place.
Overall spending on video games in November was down seven percent year-on-year from $6.29 billion to $5.87 billion. Spending on video game content decreased three percent from $4.73 billion to $4.60 billion, while video game hardware sales dropped 24 percent from $1,271 million to $964 million.
Overall spending on video games in 2023 year-to-date is up one percent from $49.00 billion to $49.28 billion. Spending on video game content is up one percent from $41.91 billion to $42.24 billion, while video game hardware sales is down one percent from $5.06 billion to $44.99 billion.
"U.S. consumer spending on video game content, hardware and accessories fell 7% when compared to a year ago, to $5.9 billion," said Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella. "The decline was driven by a 24% drop in hardware spending and a 3% dip in content."
Piscatella added, "November video game content spending dropped 3% when compared to a year ago, to $4.6 billion. An 11% decline in Console & Portable Content spending was partially offset by 3% growth across each of the Mobile, Subscription, and 'PC, Cloud & Non-Console VR' Content segments."
There were four new releases in the top 20 best-selling games. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III debuted in first place and is already the second best-selling game of 2023. It is the fifth straight year a Call of Duty game was November's best-seller. Red Dead Redemption II came in first in November 2018.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in its second month dropped from first to second place and remains the fourth best-selling game of 2023.
Hogwarts Legacy shot up the charts from 10th to third place due to the release of the Nintendo Switch version of the game. It remains the best-selling game of 2023. It was also the second best-selling on the Switch for the month.
Super Mario RPG debuted in seventh place, Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections debuted in 12th place, and Star Ocean: The Second Story R debuted in 17th place.
This is looking like a bad holiday for everyone. Sony is getting nowhere near their fiscal target, Xbox is down over 20% on last year(which was an awful holiday season for them) and Switch is hitting the cliff by the looks of it if that close to - 40% is accurate.
I think the market conditions finally caught up to the video game market.
Yikes, things are not looking good this year. I dont think any company will be reaching their fiscal target now
Terrible result all round. Though it's amplified for Xbox as they had a weak holiday 2022 already. Comparing Series to Xbox One is a disaster.
PS4 (Nov 2016) - 1.1m
PS5 (Nov 2023) - 1.04m (-5%)
XBO (Nov 2016) - 1.01m
XBS (Nov 2023) - 0.58m (-43%)
"All three consoles are down by over 20 percent year-on-year despite discounts and bundles."
Woah that's terrible, i didn't expect that at all
@trunkswd - Yeah, I am seeing Series X for $349 at a few places as I'm typing this, which seems really crazy.
Estimates:
PS5: 1.04m (Down 22%)
Xbox Series: 580k (Down 21%)
Nintendo Switch: 575k (Down 38%).
This results don’t include cyber Monday week. But they are terrible. Nintendo will be silly if they delay Switch 2 to 2025.
PS5 does around 1 268 800 in 2022 and Xbox around 701 800 in 2022 if i'm not wrong ?
Switch is second best ever console in Americas and DS remain in first place.Switch is on 8th year in few weeks.The problem is other consoles because 4 holidays-3 years with low numbers.I predict low ps5 numbers lifetime.like ps3 and without psp.
When the only Nintendo games in the top twenty are new releases, that’s a terrible sign for hardware sales: There exists a strong correlation between buying a Switch for the Holidays and purchasing MarioKart. That’s a massive drop for Nintendo, and unfortunately the economy isn’t going to be any stronger for NG 2024 release.
PS5 way underperformed as well: I suspect the Activision acquisition certainly allowed Xbox to stay competitive in America, being how large CoD is here.
What’s especially shocking is how in a year where Hogwarts and TotK break sales records, holiday figures are shockingly low: Maybe the market is shifting? That is, maybe the demographics who are purchasing video game consoles are the ones who can afford to do so when interest is piqued throughout the year.
Switch had a good run. All the heavy console shifters already are on there with at least one game. There is nothing left to push it.
Time for the next round. Switch successor needs to happen next year.
51M Switch in Americas until September.About 53M plus until December.Means...second best ever console in Americas in few new year weeks.DS remain in first place and begin 8th year for Switch.
GTV is desperately needed. I think economic factors are to play but maybe also lack of generation defining games is also a problem. It's like we've been playing PS4.5 games for the first 3 years of the generation.
Are Americans just not into video games this Christmas season?
Is there any disposable income?
Are the games just not interesting?
What happened?
Big OOF for Sony, and RIP Nintendo Switch. -40% is very sad to see. Microsoft has a booboo.
I think the economy is just hurting everyone right now.
With all the massive releases this year, discounts/bundles, as well the PS5 being in its third year, this holiday season should’ve been historic: The only possible reason that comes to mind is that people’s economic conditions are just terrible (relative to the past few decades) at the moment. Completely agree with method114.
Yes I was very surprised to see this “depression” of sales.
And I totally agree it should’ve been a historic month for the PS5. What was the PS5’s holiday game?
What was Nintendo’s holiday game?
I do agree that the economy is terrible right now. I was just wondering if any other reasons cause this low of sales for games and consoles in one of the highest selling months of the year.
Thanks :)
Nintendo should definitely have been more agressive with their bundles if they dropped a third or more (to fall below Xbox). With PS I honestly don't know how it went this badly, but I suppose Europe will be better.
Maybe Nintendo isn't worried since the next console comes out in 2024. Either way this isn't good news for any of them to have such low numbers in November, in the USA.
Playstation can start worrying at selling less this fiscal year than last year at this rate. Which thanks to a very respectable fiscal Q4 still had 19 million units shipped. Didn't see this recession coming after a pretty decent Fiscal Q2.
Don't be silly. VGC sell-through estimates for Apr-Oct 2022 is 6.4m, Apr-Oct 2023 is 9.3m. They're ahead of last fiscal year in sell-through by almost 3m units.
Not to mention that Japan and UK sales for November are both around double last year. It may be 20%+ down in the USA YoY but globally it is likely to have done better this November than last November.
There is essentially zero chance it sells less than last Fiscal year.