PS5 Best-Selling Console in the US in November as Sales Drop, Call of Duty Debuts in 1st

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the US in November 2023 in terms of units sold and dollar sales, according to figures from Circana (formerly The NPD Group). Circana includes the dates for the four week period of October 29 to November 25.

The Xbox Series X|S was second best-selling console in terms of units sold and dollar sales. The Nintendo Switch was third best-selling console in terms of units sold and dollar sales.

All three consoles are down by over 20 percent year-on-year despite discounts and bundles.

2023 year-to-date the PlayStation 5 is the best-selling console in terms of both units sold and dollar sales. The Nintendo Switch comes in second place in both units sold and dollar sales, while the Xbox Series X|S comes in third place.

Overall spending on video games in November was down seven percent year-on-year from $6.29 billion to $5.87 billion. Spending on video game content decreased three percent from $4.73 billion to $4.60 billion, while video game hardware sales dropped 24 percent from $1,271 million to $964 million.

Overall spending on video games in 2023 year-to-date is up one percent from $49.00 billion to $49.28 billion. Spending on video game content is up one percent from $41.91 billion to $42.24 billion, while video game hardware sales is down one percent from $5.06 billion to $44.99 billion.

"U.S. consumer spending on video game content, hardware and accessories fell 7% when compared to a year ago, to $5.9 billion," said Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella. "The decline was driven by a 24% drop in hardware spending and a 3% dip in content."

Piscatella added, "November video game content spending dropped 3% when compared to a year ago, to $4.6 billion. An 11% decline in Console & Portable Content spending was partially offset by 3% growth across each of the Mobile, Subscription, and 'PC, Cloud & Non-Console VR' Content segments."

There were four new releases in the top 20 best-selling games. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III debuted in first place and is already the second best-selling game of 2023. It is the fifth straight year a Call of Duty game was November's best-seller. Red Dead Redemption II came in first in November 2018.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 in its second month dropped from first to second place and remains the fourth best-selling game of 2023.

Hogwarts Legacy shot up the charts from 10th to third place due to the release of the Nintendo Switch version of the game. It remains the best-selling game of 2023. It was also the second best-selling on the Switch for the month.

Super Mario RPG debuted in seventh place, Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections debuted in 12th place, and Star Ocean: The Second Story R debuted in 17th place.

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in terms of dollars for November 2023:

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in 2023 year-to-date:

Here are the top 20 games played on the PlayStation 5 ranked by monthly active users:

Here are the top 20 games played on the Xbox Series X|S ranked by monthly active users:

Here are the top 20 games played on Steam ranked by monthly active users:

