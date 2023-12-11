Platform Fighting Game Combo Devils Annoucned for PC - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

Punkzilla has announced platform fighting game, Combo Devils, for PC via Steam.

View the gameplay reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Combo Devils is an evolution of the platform fighting genre. Our goal is to create a competitive one-on-one fighting game experience that rewards creativity and dedication. Players who enjoy other traditional fighting games and platform fighters will find Combo Devils familiar yet fresh and excitingly new.

Our three core modes are our Competitive 1v1, Campaign, and our Roguelike mode that has challenging mobs and raid bosses to defeat.

Platformer-Beat em’ Up Roguelite

Survive as long as you can with friends or solo while you explore and survive increasingly tougher challenges thrown at you. Equip character traits and find perks and items to help you defeat these difficult levels and bosses.

Campaign Mode

Learn the mechanics of our game through engaging levels that serve as tutorials to teach the game mechanics in a fun way. An advanced tutorial dressed as a platformer campaign. We plan to make a Campaign mode depending on the funding we get.

Versus Mode

Our premiere gameplay mode rewards players who dedicate time to learning every characters nuanced fighting style.

Rewards and Cosmetics

Unlock cosmetics and rewards that tell you more about your character’s history.

Mini Games

Play the Soccer Mode, Target Test, Racing challenges, and more from the Campaign and Roguelite modes as mini games.

Tournament Value

Supporting fighting game tournaments is a huge passion of our team. We fully want to support our players by hosting tournaments and raising funds to have large prize pools that players can earn by playing our game at tournaments.

Rollback Netcode

Built with Rollback Netcode, supporting the cutting edge of a fluid online experience.

Familiar Movement

If you’ve played other fast moving platform fighters, you’ll feel right at home here.

