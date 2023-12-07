Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince Debuts in 1st on the Japanese Charts - Sales

by, posted 5 hours ago

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 346,583 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending December 3, 2023.

Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (NS) dropped to second place with sales of 64,946 units and Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) is down one spot to third place with sales of 61,794 units.

Super Mario RPG (NS) dropped one spot to fourth place with sales of 24,099 units, Pikmin 4 (NS) remained in fifth place with sales of 13,366 units, and and WarioWare: Move It! (NS) dropped from fourth to sixth place with sales of 9,597 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in seventh place with sales of 8,464 units and Minecraft (NS) remained in eighth place with sales of 7,925 units.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is up one spot to ninth place with sales of 7,224 units and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) rounds out the top 10 with sales of 7,106 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 79,055 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 43,946 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 2,190 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 853 units, and the 3DS sold 15 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (Square Enix, 12/01/23) – 346,583 (New) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 64,946 (477,956) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 61,794 (1,150,511) [NSW] Super Mario RPG (Nintendo, 11/17/23) – 24,099 (379,754) [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 13,366 (978,783) [NSW] WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 11/03/23) – 9,597 (74,279) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,464 (5,556,552) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,925 (3,325,906) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 7,224 (7,591,150) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 7,106 (5,336,148)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 57,012 (6,195,126) PlayStation 5 – 36,552 (4,156,858) Switch Lite – 13,048 (5,609,188) Switch – 8,995 (19,626,057) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 7,394 (639,574) Xbox Series X – 1,925 (240,922) PlayStation 4 – 853 (7,909,608) Xbox Series S – 265 (294,039) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 15 (1,192,675)

