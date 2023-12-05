Have a Nice Death Out Now for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Gearbox Publishing and developer Magic Design Studios Have Announced the side-scrolling roguelite action game, Have a Nice Death, is now available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One for $24.99.

The game previously released for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

"Just like our fans, we are beyond thrilled to see Have a Nice Death launch on PlayStation and Xbox today," said Magic Design Studios lead game designer Simon Dutertre. "All of the support we have received over the years from our amazing fanbase has been absolutely incredible and we are forever grateful. To the PlayStation and Xbox players out there, thank you for your patience and we hope you enjoy your time in Death Incorporated!"

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Have a Nice Death is a 2D action roguelite where you play as an overworked Death, whose employees have run rampant, completely throwing off the balance of souls—and his vacation plans. In order to restore order, you’ll have to grab your trusty scythe and show your employees who’s boss.

Discover and explore the darkly-charming, procedurally-generated departments of Death Inc., where you’ll meet a diverse cast of memorable characters—like your affable pumpkin-headed assistant, Pump Quinn—who are always willing to share the latest office gossip.

Reap What You Sow

Sharpen your skills (and scythe) through fast-paced hack n’ slash combat, utilizing over 30 unique weapons and spells you can find and upgrade to create devastating combinations.

Death Never Sleeps

Since Death can’t die, use what you’ve learned and earned to overcome the numerous minions and bosses in each department of Death Incorporated… over and over. A performance review after every run guarantees that you’ll unlock interesting items and upgrades that will help you progress on your journey.

When Life Death Gives You Curses

Taking more power for yourself is a controversial move in Death Incorporated’s company culture. For instance, adopting a Curse upgrade for yourself might result in the Labor Inspector granting your subordinates enhanced powers, or worse, raising the cost of koffee and other items that are vital to your work output.

