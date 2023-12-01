Assassin's Creed Mirage, Mario Bros. Wonder, Spider-Man 2 and More Debut on the German Charts - Sales

/ 348 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

EA Sports FC 24 has remained in first place on the German charts for October 2023 and reported by game.de.

There were five games to debut in the top 20 in October in Germany. The best-selling new release was Assassin's Creed Mirage, which debuted in second place.

The Switch exclusive, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, debuted in third place, while the PlayStation 5 exclusive, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, debuted in fourth place. Lords of the Fallen debuted in fifth place and Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 debuted in 15th place.

Grand Theft Auto V remained in sixth place and Battlefield 2042 re-entered the charts in seventh place. The next five games climbed up the charts with It Takes Two climbing from 17th to eighth place, Hogwarts Legacy up one spot to ninth place, Diablo IV up three spots to 10th place, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is up eight spots to 11th place, and Minecraft is up from 16th to 12th place.

Red Dead Redemption 2 fell four spots to 13th place, while NBA 2K24 fell from fourth to 14th place. Elden Ring, F1 23, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege re-entered the charts in 16th, 17th, 18th, and 20th places, respectively.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles