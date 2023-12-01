Roguelite Dungeon Crawler Cryptical Path Announced for PC - News

posted 4 hours ago

Old Skull Games has announced roguelite dungeon crawler, Cryptical Path, for PC via Steam. It will launch in Early Access in 2024.

Cryptical Path is a thrilling roguelite dungeon crawler that pushes the boundaries of the genre. Play the Architect, build your own path, and tame an ever-changing labyrinth you’ve been trapped in.

The First Rogue Builder

Sick of other roguelites where random generation feels like a joke? Well, welcome to Cryptical Path, where the tables are turned! Forget the capricious whims of procedural dungeons, here, you are the master Architect.

Choose Your Own Path

Cryptical Path is not just another rogue-lite, it pioneers a new genre as the first rogue builder, allowing you to express your creativity through thousands of possibilities. Forge your path through meticulously chosen rooms, sculpting an adventure that reflects your distinctive style and strategy!

Fight Your Way Out

Escape the ominous depths of the Hexium, a prison forged by your own hands to confine malevolent souls. Unravel the mysteries of your creation and navigate treacherous landscape, where every shadow conceals a potential threat, and every step forward brings you closer to the wrath of those you have condemned to an eternity of darkness.

Rogue Builder

The ability to carve your dungeon, increasing the replayability and the control you have in each and every run.

Ambitious Art Style

Explore a 2D side-scroller with a strong creative choice of 3D graphics.

Fast-Paced Action

Embody the Architect, a dynamic character that can dodge, dash and slash in the blink of an eye!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

