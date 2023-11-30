Xbox Game Pass Adds Far Cry 6, Remnant II, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and More - News

Microsoft has announced 12 more games coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes Remnant: From the Ashes, Remnant II, Spirit of the North, SteamWorld Build, Clone Drone in the Danger Zone, Rise of the Tomb Raider, While the Iron’s Hot, World War Z: Aftermath, Goat Simulator 3, Against the Storm, Tin Hearts, and Far Cry 6.

Two new games are also coming to Game Pass Core on December 6 - Chivalry 2 andTotally Reliable Delivery Service.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Remnant: From the Ashes (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Making a return to the Game Pass library, Remnant: From the Ashes is a third-person survival action shooter set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by monstrous creatures. As one of the last remnants of humanity, you’ll set out alone or alongside up to two other survivors to face down hordes of deadly enemies and epic bosses and try to retake what was lost.

Remnant II (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S)

Sequel to the best-selling game Remnant: From the Ashes that pits survivors of humanity against new deadly creatures and god-like bosses across terrifying worlds. Play solo or co-op with two other friends to explore the depths of the unknown to stop an evil from destroying reality itself.

Coming Soon

Spirit of the North (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 1

Awaken the Spirit of the North and start your journey. Set out on a beautiful and meaningful adventure across landscapes inspired by those in Iceland. Discover a land left in ruin as you’re guided across mountains by the Guardian of the Northern Lights, solving environmental puzzles to uncover what happened to the ancient civilization that once lived there.

SteamWorld Build (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 1

Available on day one with Game Pass: Break ground on a new frontier as the planet dies around you! Dig deep and build wide to excavate long-lost spacefaring technology, while ensuring everyone has the vital water, fuel and creature comforts they need! Do you have what it takes to reach the final frontier? Learn more about SteamWorld Build here on Xbox Wire.

Clone Drone in the Danger Zone (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – December 5

A robot voxel slice ‘em up where any part of your body can be sliced off. With your mind downloaded into a robot gladiator, you must survive the sinister trials of the arena. Fight up to 15 players in Last Bot Standing, team up for online co-op, or face down the robot emperor in story mode!

Rise of the Tomb Raider (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 5

Returning to the Game Pass library on December 5! Featuring epic, high-octane action moments set in the most beautifully hostile environments on earth, Rise of the Tomb Raider delivers a cinematic survival action adventure where you will join Lara Croft on her first tomb raiding expedition.

While the Iron’s Hot (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 5

Available on day one with Game Pass: Step into the boots of a journeyman blacksmith on a quest to become a master and restore a ruined village along the way. This crafty adventure game sends players to the mysterious isle of Ellian, where the world’s finest artisans dwell. While you might forge a few weapons on your journey, this isn’t the kind of game where you wield them – the island’s troubles can all be solved with your wits and crafting moxie.

World War Z: Aftermath (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 5

A heart-pounding, co-op third-person shooter for up to four players featuring swarms of zombies. Based on the Paramount Pictures film, World War Z focuses on fast-paced gameplay while exploring new storylines from around the world.

Goat Simulator 3 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – December 7

Pilgor’s baaack! Gather your herd and venture forth into Goat Simulator 3, an all-new, totally realistic, sandbox farmyard experience that puts you back in the hooves of no one’s favorite female protagonist.

Against the Storm (PC) – December 8

A dark fantasy city builder where you must rebuild civilization in the face of apocalyptic rains. As the Queen’s Viceroy, lead humans, beavers, lizards, foxes, and harpies to reclaim the wilderness and secure a future for civilization’s last survivors.

Tin Hearts (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 12

Embark on Lemmings-like puzzles to relive the emotional and heartbreaking story of a genius inventor, Albert Butterworth. Spanning across four distinctive acts with 50+ puzzles masterfully woven throughout a grand Victorian home, steadily uncover a variety of whimsical inventions with unique abilities to provide a safe route of passage for a troop of tin soldiers to travel.

Far Cry 6 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – December 14

Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time. As the dictator of Yara, Antón Castillo is intent on restoring his nation to its former glory by any means necessary, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps. Their oppressive rule has ignited a revolution. Play as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran, as you fight alongside a modern-day guerrilla revolution to liberate Yara in this open-world first person action-adventure.

Coming to Game Pass Core on December 6

In the spirit of announcing more games – welcome Game Pass Core members to our first announcement of new additions to the Core library! As a reminder, we plan to update the Game Pass Core library 2-3 times a year. These games (along with more than 25 others) will be available with your membership alongside the benefits of online console multiplayer, discounts on games, and more.

Chivalry 2 – December 6

A multiplayer, first-person slasher inspired by epic medieval movie battles. You’ll be thrust into the action of every iconic moment of the era — from clashing swords to storms of flaming arrows, to sprawling castle sieges and more. Charge into battle on horseback and claim glory with your blade!

Totally Reliable Delivery Service – December 6

Buckle up your back brace and fire up the delivery truck — it’s time to deliver! Join up to three friends and haphazardly get the job done in an interactive sandbox world. Endure cruel ragdoll physics, pilot your favorite vehicle, and complete the tasks at hand to the best of your ability to attempt your deliveries.

DLC / Game Updates

Teamfight Tactics: Remix Rumble – Available Now

Take center stage in Remix Rumble, the all-new set for Teamfight Tactics availableas a free update Recruit champions from award-winning Riot Music groups K/DA, True Damage, Pentakill, and Heartsteel to build the ultimate band — and the ultimate music track. Grant your team powerful buffs with Headliners, then play to your advantage with new and improved Portals and Augments.

Fallout 76: Atlantic City – Boardwalk Paradise – December 5

Face an Overgrown threat encroaching on the once glamourous Casino and Boardwalk of Atlantic City. The new expedition includes two new Missions, three colorful factions, and casino-themed rewards. Fallout 76: Atlantic City – Boardwalk Paradise is available on December 5 for free to all owners and members..

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

KartRider: Drift – Lucci Loot Pack – Available Now

Grab the Lucci Loot Pack to claim 14,000 Lucci to spend how you want on your KartRider journey!

3 Months of Discord Nitro – Available Now

Enjoy 3 free months of an enhanced Discord experience with perks like custom emoji usage, repping a profile banner, per server avatars, 2 Server Boosts a month, bigger upload sizes, and HD video.

Leaving December 15

The following games are leaving soon but that doesn’t mean it has to be goodbye, save up to 20% on these games to keep them in your library and keep the good times going!

Chained Echoes (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Opus Magnum (PC)

(PC) Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Rubber Bandits (Cloud, Console, and PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

