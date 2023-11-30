Dieselpunk-Inspired City-Builder New Cycle Launches for PC on January 18, 2024 - News

/ 356 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Publisher Daedalic Entertainment and developer Core Engage announced the dieselpunk-inspired city builder game, New Cycle, will launch for PC via Steam Early Access on January 18, 2024.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

New Cycle is a dieselpunk-inspired city-builder with an emphasis on survival. You are the leader of a small group of settlers seeking refuge after a catastrophic solar flare desolated the Earth. You start with only a basic settlement, a few hungry workers, and many unfulfilled needs. Over time, as your population grows, new challenges for your colony will emerge —fluctuations in morale, disease outbreaks, power losses, and resource demands will all test your capabilities as a leader. Nothing is ever certain, but each new day is another opportunity to rebuild what was lost and return humanity’s dominion over the earth.

Looking into the bright dawn of Early Access in January, Turkish developers Core Engage are excited to inject fresh energy into the survival city-building genre by elevating tried and true hallmarks both narratively and mechanically. With the unique crisis component around the sun and climate changes reminiscent of today’s ecological concerns, New Cycle honors the existing elements while entertaining innovation in light of the new world and circumstances. Early Access will feature two different gameplay modes (campaign and sandbox), three different biomes, 54 buildings, 47 producible resources, three classes of society, eight different stages of development, and an inventory of 3D assets divided into three main eras and art style approaches.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles