Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road Arrives in 2024 for PS5, PS4, Switch, iOS, and Android - News

/ 491 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Level-5 announced the football/soccer RPG, Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android in 2024.

A beta test demo for the Switch will be held in March 2024.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

New Features - Revamped Match System / Team Building / Player Rarities / Spirits / Focus / Scramble / Zone / Special Tactics / Fighting Spirit / Barrier System / Shot Chain / Shot Blocking / Long Shot / Win Treasures / Pre-Match Briefing / Equipment / Skill Switching / Hero Tokens / Ability Learning Board / Special Move Manuals / Passive Skill Manuals / Live Commentary / Character Voices

Story Mode - Most Animated Content in Series History (Animation: MAPPA) / Player Scouting / Story-Matches / Soccer Battle / Focus Battles / Regional Qualifiers / National Tournament / Practice Matches / Special Training

Chronicle Mode - Chronicle Competition Routes / Player’s Universe / Inazuma V Caravan Time Traverl / Over 4,500 Characters Including Past Players / Over 4,500 Saveable Players

Online Player-versus-Player - Victory Road Online Tournament / Free Matches / Player Ranks / Rankings / Seasonal Management / Seasonal Player Collection / Additional Players and Teams Added Online

Other - Library / Scene Archive / Cast Switching Feature for Event Scenes / Player Encyclopedia / Team Encyclopedia / Toy Integration Feature / Additional Stories and Systems via Season Pass / Additional Stories and Systems via Expansion Pass

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles