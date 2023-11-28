Xbox Series X|S vs Xbox One Sales Comparison in Europe - October 2023 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned Europe sales of the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

The Xbox Series X|S launched in November 2020, while the Xbox One launched in November 2013. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do lineup.

XSX|S Vs. XOne Europe:

Gap change in latest month: 110,668 - XOne

Gap change over last 12 months: 655,646 - XOne

Total Lead: 88,064 - XOne

Xbox Series X|S Total Sales: 6,771,595

Xbox One Total Sales: 6,859,659

October 2023 is the 36th month the Xbox Series X|S has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the Xbox One when compared to the aligned launch of the Xbox Series X|S by 110,668 units.

In the last 12 months, the Xbox One has outsold the Xbox Series X|S by 0.66 million units. The Xbox Series X|S is currently behind the Xbox One by 88,064 units.

The Xbox Series X|S has sold 6.77 million units in 36 months, while the Xbox One sold 6.86 million units. Month 36 for the Xbox Series X|S is October 2023 and for the Xbox One is October 2016.

The Xbox One crossed 8 million units sold in Europe in month 39, 10 million in month 50, and 12 million in month 62. The Xbox One sold 14.86 million units lifetime in Europe. The Xbox Series X|S is 8.09 million units behind lifetime Xbox One sales in Europe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

