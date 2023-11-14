Heavenly Bodies Headed to Switch in February 2024 - News

Developer 2pt Interactive announced Heavenly Bodies will launch for the Nintendo Switch in February 2024.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in December 2021, and for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in August 2023.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

A game about cosmonauts, the body, and the absence of gravity.

Discover the ever-changing nuances of weightless motion in this challenging physics game. Wrangle control of your cosmonaut’s arms with the left and right thumbsticks to push, pull, and clamber through fully physically simulated scenarios aboard a scientific research station.

You have been entrusted to bring into operation Earth’s proudest feat of engineering. With only radio contact with mission control as your aid, you will have to use your sharp mind and dexterous limbs to assemble space telescopes, maintain delicate solar arrays and research cosmic botany. But without gravity, nothing is still, nothing is secure, and nothing is simple.

Features:

A collection of stellar scenarios inspired by the feats of space explorers and researchers throughout history.

Play single player or with a friend via local cooperative play. You’ll be able to play missions either solo or with a space friend.

cooperative play. You’ll be able to play missions either solo or with a space friend. Expressively control every limb of a weightless cosmonaut to perform challenging and delicate maneuvers.

Manipulate incredibly expensive space vehicles and elaborate machinery.

Stylised 70s visual aesthetic influenced by archival space photography and technical illustration.

Customizable control mode difficulty.

Rebindable controls.

