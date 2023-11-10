By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in October

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in October - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 775 Views

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for October 2023.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada and on the European charts. Assassin’s Creed Mirage was number two in the US and Canada, while it was EA sports FC 24 on European charts. Madden NFL 24 was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Assassin’s Creed Mirage in Europe.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while it was EA sports FC 24 on the European charts. Minecraft was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. EA Sports FC 24 was number three in the US and Canada and Red Dead Redemption 2 came in third in Europe.

Beat Saber topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, while it was The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR on the European charts. The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Beat Saber in Europe. Propagation: Paradise Hotel was number three on both charts.

The Walking Dead Onslaught topped the PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Superhot VR was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.

Roblox topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as on the European charts. My Hero Ultra Rumblecame in second place in the US and Canada, while it was Disney Speedstorm in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Assassin’s Creed Mirage EA SPORTS FC 24
Madden NFL 24 Assassin’s Creed Mirage
EA SPORTS FC 24 Grand Theft Auto V
NBA 2K24 Alan Wake 2
UFC 5 UFC 5
Lords of the Fallen Lords of the Fallen
NHL 24 Baldur’s Gate 3
Mortal Kombat 1 Cyberpunk 2077
Grand Theft Auto V Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
Alan Wake 2 NBA 2K24
Baldur’s Gate 3 The Crew Motorfest
METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 F1 23
Cyberpunk 2077 METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1
Lies of P Hogwarts Legacy
STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor Among Us
The Crew Motorfest NHL 24
ELDEN RING STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
PAYDAY 3 Lies of P
Hogwarts Legacy ELDEN RING

*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games 

US/Canada EU
Red Dead Redemption 2 EA SPORTS FC 24
Minecraft Minecraft
EA SPORTS FC 24 Red Dead Redemption 2
Madden NFL 24 Assassin’s Creed Mirage
Assassin’s Creed Mirage Grand Theft Auto V
Grand Theft Auto V Need for Speed Heat
Batman: Arkham Knight Need for Speed Payback
Need for Speed Heat The Forest
NHL 24 Batman: Arkham Knight
NBA 2K24 CarX Drift Racing Online
The Forest A Way Out
Need for Speed Payback Hogwarts Legacy
Gang Beasts Riders Republic
Totally Accurate Battle Simulator Gang Beasts
Injustice 2 Outlast
STAR WARS Battlefront II STAR WARS Battlefront II
Red Dead Redemption F1 23
Hogwarts Legacy Dead Island Definitive Edition
CarX Drift Racing Online Outlast 2
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU
Beat Saber The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR
The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR Beat Saber
Propagation: Paradise Hotel Propagation: Paradise Hotel
Pavlov Pavlov
Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord The 7th Guest VR
The 7th Guest VR Hubris
Crossfire: Sierra Squad Crossfire: Sierra Squad
Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs Moss: Book II
The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs
Hubris Red Matter

*PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

PSVR Games

US/Canada EU
The Walking Dead Onslaught The Walking Dead Onslaught
SUPERHOT VR SUPERHOT VR
Job Simulator Job Simulator
Creed Rise to Glory Batman: Arkham VR
Beat Saber Beat Saber
ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission Creed: Rise to Glory
Batman: Arkham VR Goalkeeper VR Challenge
Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul Sniper Elite VR
The Exorcist: Legion VR ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission
NFL PRO ERA Swordsman VR

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU
Roblox Roblox
MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLE Disney Speedstorm
Fortnite Fortnite
Disney Speedstorm MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLE
Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone
Honkai: Star Rail Rocket League
Fall Guys Fall Guys
Apex Legends eFootball 2024
Rocket League The Sims 4
The Sims 4 Honkai: Star Rail

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


