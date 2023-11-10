Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Tops the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in October - Sales

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for October 2023.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada and on the European charts. Assassin’s Creed Mirage was number two in the US and Canada, while it was EA sports FC 24 on European charts. Madden NFL 24 was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Assassin’s Creed Mirage in Europe.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while it was EA sports FC 24 on the European charts. Minecraft was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. EA Sports FC 24 was number three in the US and Canada and Red Dead Redemption 2 came in third in Europe.

Beat Saber topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, while it was The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR on the European charts. The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Beat Saber in Europe. Propagation: Paradise Hotel was number three on both charts.

The Walking Dead Onslaught topped the PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, as well as on the European charts. Superhot VR was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.

Roblox topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, as well as on the European charts. My Hero Ultra Rumblecame in second place in the US and Canada, while it was Disney Speedstorm in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Assassin’s Creed Mirage EA SPORTS FC 24 Madden NFL 24 Assassin’s Creed Mirage EA SPORTS FC 24 Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K24 Alan Wake 2 UFC 5 UFC 5 Lords of the Fallen Lords of the Fallen NHL 24 Baldur’s Gate 3 Mortal Kombat 1 Cyberpunk 2077 Grand Theft Auto V Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Alan Wake 2 NBA 2K24 Baldur’s Gate 3 The Crew Motorfest METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 F1 23 Cyberpunk 2077 METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.1 Lies of P Hogwarts Legacy STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor Among Us The Crew Motorfest NHL 24 ELDEN RING STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor PAYDAY 3 Lies of P Hogwarts Legacy ELDEN RING

*Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU Red Dead Redemption 2 EA SPORTS FC 24 Minecraft Minecraft EA SPORTS FC 24 Red Dead Redemption 2 Madden NFL 24 Assassin’s Creed Mirage Assassin’s Creed Mirage Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V Need for Speed Heat Batman: Arkham Knight Need for Speed Payback Need for Speed Heat The Forest NHL 24 Batman: Arkham Knight NBA 2K24 CarX Drift Racing Online The Forest A Way Out Need for Speed Payback Hogwarts Legacy Gang Beasts Riders Republic Totally Accurate Battle Simulator Gang Beasts Injustice 2 Outlast STAR WARS Battlefront II STAR WARS Battlefront II Red Dead Redemption F1 23 Hogwarts Legacy Dead Island Definitive Edition CarX Drift Racing Online Outlast 2 DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU Beat Saber The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR Beat Saber Propagation: Paradise Hotel Propagation: Paradise Hotel Pavlov Pavlov Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord The 7th Guest VR The 7th Guest VR Hubris Crossfire: Sierra Squad Crossfire: Sierra Squad Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs Moss: Book II The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs Hubris Red Matter

*PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

PSVR Games

US/Canada EU The Walking Dead Onslaught The Walking Dead Onslaught SUPERHOT VR SUPERHOT VR Job Simulator Job Simulator Creed Rise to Glory Batman: Arkham VR Beat Saber Beat Saber ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission Creed: Rise to Glory Batman: Arkham VR Goalkeeper VR Challenge Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul Sniper Elite VR The Exorcist: Legion VR ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission NFL PRO ERA Swordsman VR

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU Roblox Roblox MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLE Disney Speedstorm Fortnite Fortnite Disney Speedstorm MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLE Call of Duty: Warzone Call of Duty: Warzone Honkai: Star Rail Rocket League Fall Guys Fall Guys Apex Legends eFootball 2024 Rocket League The Sims 4 The Sims 4 Honkai: Star Rail

