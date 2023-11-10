Fairune: Fragment Isles Announced for PC - News

Publisher Flyhigh Works and developers Skipmore and Esquadra have announced action adventure game, Fairune: Fragment Isles, for PC via Steam. It will launch in 2024.

Where did all the fairies go?

Fairune: Fragment Isles is an action adventure game where you follow Liana through her journey solving mysteries and puzzles from island to island.

The Story

The three fairies of Fairune have gone missing! What’s happening to this world? Or maybe the more important question is, what’s about to happen? Liana and her trusty partner “Ancient Codex” are about to unravel the secrets of Fairune through their travels…

The Characters

An energetic young lady “Motchmo,” the always calm and cool “Chromos,” a mysterious angel… These characters that Liana meet on her way are bound to add color to her journey.

The Game

A puzzle solving action-adventure by Skipmore, creators of the titles Kamiko and Transiruby.

Kamiko and Transiruby. Over 30 islands to explore!

Lesser action, more puzzle solving!

The islands are on the smaller side, so there’s no way you’ll get lost!

Beautifully designed pixel art and chiptune music sure to please PSG fans!

