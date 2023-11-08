Nintendo Delays Opening of New Development Center to Make It Bigger - News

/ 755 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Nintendo in December 2021 announced it was working on expanding its development with two new office expansions in order to develop more games in-house. The gaming giant in April 2022 would buy a 10,000 square meter site next to its Japan headquarters to build a new development center.

Nintendo has confirmed it is delaying the opening of its new development center in order to make it bigger. The original plan was for the building to be 12 storey tall and be completed in 2027.

"There are plans to construct Corporate Headquarters Development Center Building No 2 (tentative name) adjacent to Nintendo headquarters," said Nintendo in a presentation.

"We had initially announced that a 12-storey building would be completed in 2027, but we revised our original plan and decided to up-scale the building. As such, the construction is now scheduled to be completed in 2028.

"This second development center will play an important role in strengthening our research and development capabilities."

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles