Nintendo Buys Land Next to HQ to Build New Development Center

Nintendo announced it has bought the land next to its Japan headquarters to build a new development center. The land was previously owned by Kyoto and was used as a Foundation Support Factory and a Material and Disaster Prevention Centre.

The gaming giant purchased the 10,000 square meter site for ¥5 billion ($39.94 million) and the new building on it will tentatively be called Corporate Headquarters Development Centre Building No 2.

The building will be 12 floors and is expected to be completed by 2027. Nintendo says it "will carry an important role on reinforcing its R&D."

There was a previous report Nintendo was working on expanding its development with two new office expansions in order to develop more games in-house, rather than outsourcing to third-party developers.

