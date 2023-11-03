By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Blizzard Announces World of Warcraft: Cataclysm Classic

Blizzard Announces World of Warcraft: Cataclysm Classic - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 337 Views

World of Warcraft Executive Producer Holly Longdale during the BlizzCon 2023 opening ceremony announced the next expansion for World of Warcraft Classic

The Classic progression realms will advance from Wrath Classic to Cataclysm Classic with some changes based on player feedback and requests.

View the World of Warcraft: Cataclysm Classic announcement trailer below:

World of Warcraft: Cataclysm Classic will launch in the first half of 2024.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

5 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
SecondWar (1 hour ago)

So are they planning to gradually re-releasing all expansions in ‘classics’ mode now?

  • 0
gtotheunit91 SecondWar (17 minutes ago)

That’s what it seems like. What I hate is that they’re replacing the previously released “classic” expansions. If you missed out on Burning Crusade Classic or soon to be Wrath of the Lich King Classic, you’re out of luck.

  • 0
gtotheunit91 (2 hours ago)

The expansion that got me to quit WoW xD

  • 0
TheLegendaryBigBoss gtotheunit91 (2 hours ago)

Will it bring you back?

  • 0
gtotheunit91 TheLegendaryBigBoss (2 hours ago)

I hated this expansion, so no lol. Those newly announced expansions today will though! Maybe the occasional Vanilla WoW experience as well.

  • 0