Blizzard Announces World of Warcraft: Cataclysm Classic - News

posted 2 hours ago

World of Warcraft Executive Producer Holly Longdale during the BlizzCon 2023 opening ceremony announced the next expansion for World of Warcraft Classic.

The Classic progression realms will advance from Wrath Classic to Cataclysm Classic with some changes based on player feedback and requests.

View the World of Warcraft: Cataclysm Classic announcement trailer below:

World of Warcraft: Cataclysm Classic will launch in the first half of 2024.

