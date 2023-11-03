Blizzard Announces World of Warcraft: Cataclysm Classic - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 337 Views
World of Warcraft Executive Producer Holly Longdale during the BlizzCon 2023 opening ceremony announced the next expansion for World of Warcraft Classic.
The Classic progression realms will advance from Wrath Classic to Cataclysm Classic with some changes based on player feedback and requests.
View the World of Warcraft: Cataclysm Classic announcement trailer below:
World of Warcraft: Cataclysm Classic will launch in the first half of 2024.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
So are they planning to gradually re-releasing all expansions in ‘classics’ mode now?
That’s what it seems like. What I hate is that they’re replacing the previously released “classic” expansions. If you missed out on Burning Crusade Classic or soon to be Wrath of the Lich King Classic, you’re out of luck.
The expansion that got me to quit WoW xD
Will it bring you back?
I hated this expansion, so no lol. Those newly announced expansions today will though! Maybe the occasional Vanilla WoW experience as well.