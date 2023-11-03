Super Mario Bros. Wonder Beats Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to Top the Swiss Charts - Sales

/ 267 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Super Mario Bros. Wonder has remained in first place in its second week on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 43rd week of 2023.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 debuted in sixth place.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and EA Sports FC 24 remained in second and third places, respectively. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to fourth place, while Assassin's Creed Mirage is down one spot to fifth place.

The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom remained in seventh place and Minecraft remained in eighth place. Mario Party Superstars and Hogwarts Legacy re-entered the top 10 in ninth and 10th places, respectively.

There are a total of five multiplatform titles in the top 10, four Nintendo Switch titles, and one PlayStation 5 title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 43, 2023: Super Mario Bros. Wonder Marvel's Spider-Man 2 EA Sports FC 24 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Assassin's Creed Mirage Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 - NEW The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Minecraft Mario Party Superstars Hogwarts Legacy

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles