Bungie: 'We Know We Have Lost a Lot of Your Trust'

Bungie on Monday was hit with layoffs with a report claiming eight percent or around 100 employees were laid off due to a drop off in the popularity of Destiny 2.

The Destiny 2 development team in a new blog post to fans said this has been a difficult week and they aware of having lost a of trust.

"This has been one of the most difficult weeks in our studio’s history, as we’ve parted ways with people we respect and admire," reads the blog post. "We’ve spent this week supporting one another, including those who are at the studio, as well as friends and colleagues who no longer are.

"We want to acknowledge the feedback and concerns you have about Lightfall and recent Seasons, as well as your responses to the reveal of The Final Shape. We know we have lost a lot of your trust. Destiny needs to surprise and delight. We haven’t done this enough and that’s going to change.

"To us the path forward is clear: We need to make The Final Shape an unforgettable Destiny experience. We want to build something that will be regarded alongside the best games we’ve ever made – a fitting culmination that honors the journey we’ve been on together for the past ten years. Forsaken, The Witch Queen, and The Taken King – these are the standard bearers we aim to live up to.

"We are intensely focused on exceeding your expectations for The Final Shape. Destiny 2 has more than 650 dedicated teammates pouring all their energy and expertise into delivering this epic moment and its subsequent Episodes.

In the weeks ahead, you’ll be hearing more from us about what’s next on the short-term horizon, beginning with our next Season in late November. Afterwards, we’ll begin to unpack our team’s bigger, bolder, and brighter vision for The Final Shape, as well as the bridge we plan to build to take us all out of this Darkness and into the Light."

The next expansion for Destiny 2, The Final Shape, was reportedly delayed from February to June 2024. The next game from Bungie, Marathon, has also reportedly been delayed with the release window pushed back to 2025.

