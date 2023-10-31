Report: Bungie Laid Off 8% of Staff as Revenue Missed Projections by 45% - News

First-party PlayStation studio, Bungie, was confirmed to have been hit with layoffs on Monday as many employees confirmed to have been let go via social media. This included veteran composer Michael Salvatori, who was a co-composer on the original Halo titles at Bungie.

Bloomberg is now reporting eight percent of Bungie or about 100 employees were laid off due to a drop off in the popularity of Destiny 2.

Executives at the developer at a meeting held two weeks ago told employees revenue was 45 percent below projections for the year, according to sources who attended the meeting.

Bungie CEO Pete Parsons blamed the drop off in weak player retention for Destiny 2. The game has faced poor reception since the release of the latest expansion, Lightfall.

The next expansion for Destiny 2, The Final Shape, was reportedly delayed from February to June 2024. The next game from Bungie, Marathon, has also reportedly been delayed with the release window pushed back to 2025.

Parsons told employees at the meeting two weeks ago the company would be cutting costs by implementing salary and hiring freezes, and reducing travel. This lead to this week people getting laid off.

Those laid off will get at least three months of severance and three months of Bungie-paid COBRA health insurance. Although, expense reimbursements and other benefits ended on Monday. They will receive prorated bonuses, however, those who were on a vesting schedule following Sony's acquisition of Bungie will lose any shares that weren't vested.

Several other first-party PlayStation studios have also seen layoffs. This includes Naughty Dog, Media Molecule, and PlayStation Visual Arts Service Group.

