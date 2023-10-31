Report: Bungie Laid Off 8% of Staff as Revenue Missed Projections by 45% - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 572 Views
First-party PlayStation studio, Bungie, was confirmed to have been hit with layoffs on Monday as many employees confirmed to have been let go via social media. This included veteran composer Michael Salvatori, who was a co-composer on the original Halo titles at Bungie.
Bloomberg is now reporting eight percent of Bungie or about 100 employees were laid off due to a drop off in the popularity of Destiny 2.
Executives at the developer at a meeting held two weeks ago told employees revenue was 45 percent below projections for the year, according to sources who attended the meeting.
Bungie CEO Pete Parsons blamed the drop off in weak player retention for Destiny 2. The game has faced poor reception since the release of the latest expansion, Lightfall.
The next expansion for Destiny 2, The Final Shape, was reportedly delayed from February to June 2024. The next game from Bungie, Marathon, has also reportedly been delayed with the release window pushed back to 2025.
Parsons told employees at the meeting two weeks ago the company would be cutting costs by implementing salary and hiring freezes, and reducing travel. This lead to this week people getting laid off.
Those laid off will get at least three months of severance and three months of Bungie-paid COBRA health insurance. Although, expense reimbursements and other benefits ended on Monday. They will receive prorated bonuses, however, those who were on a vesting schedule following Sony's acquisition of Bungie will lose any shares that weren't vested.
Several other first-party PlayStation studios have also seen layoffs. This includes Naughty Dog, Media Molecule, and PlayStation Visual Arts Service Group.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
I will fully accept being roasted for this months/years from now if I turn out to be wrong, but it seems clear to me right now that Sony purchasing Bungie was a panic move that they couldn’t actually afford and now they are having to deal with the consequences.
A rare own goal from SIE. They absolutely did not need to buy Bungie, and they should have never strayed from their formula of single player games output as the main selling point of their console
They fired so many significant vets in this round of layoffs that I think they will be a hollow shell of their former selves now. The layoff choices they made were the worst way to deal with the fallout from their latest Destiny 2 expansion falling short of expectations, if you've got to layoff people you're better off firing semi-rectent hires, devs with less than 5 years at Bungie, not the the few remaining veterans you had from the Halo days. The quality of their expansions and games will suffer even more with the veterans who made Bungie "Bungie" gone now.
Sony overpaid for Bungie and Bungie cannot make much money for them. That is kind of funny.
people are blaming sony right now, but reports seem to suggest it was bungie's management that made the call. dont get me wrong like fuck sony for many things but theres nothing saying bungies management cant be shit too
And this right here is probably why we saw the 34% price raise on playstation + to offset some of the losses from purchasing Bungie.
Bungie will turn out to be very expensive for Sony. And this will only be the beginning of the Gaas failure road that Sony is so deadset on taking.