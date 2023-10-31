New PS5 Slim Bundle to Include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for Free - News

/ 1,104 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment is getting ready to release a new and smaller PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition models. The new slimmer PS5 is set to launch in Japan on November 10 and sometime in November in the US, while it will rollout worldwide in the months after.

A new advert, spotted by Twitter user CharlieIntel, reveals a new PS5 Slim bundle will include Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for $499.99. The PS5 Slim with the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive will launch for the same price, so this essentially includes Modern Warfare III for free.

This new bundle is set to launch on November 10, according to CharlieIntel.

Per new Call of Duty ads, the PlayStation 5 Slim Disc Edition - Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III console bundle will be $499.



This is basically a new PS5 Slim with MW3 for free, since the PS5 Slim is $499 on its own.



Available November 10. pic.twitter.com/wKguHk3IQP — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) October 31, 2023

Sony has had the marketing rights for Call of Duty for around a decade with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III as the final game in the current deal. Microsoft recently completed its acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Battle.net on November 10.

Check out the pricing for the new PS5 models below:

U.S. PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 499.99 USD PS5 Digital Edition – 449.99 USD

Europe PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 549.99 EUR PS5 Digital Edition – 449.99 EUR

U.K. PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 479.99 GBP PS5 Digital Edition – 389.99 GBP

Japan PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 66,980 JPY (includes tax) PS5 Digital Edition – 59,980 JPY (includes tax)



A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles