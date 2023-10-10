New and Smaller PS5 Models Launch in November - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 1,263 Views
Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced new and smaller PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition models.
The new models will launch in Japan on November 10 and in the US on PlayStation Direct and at select retailers sometime in November. A worldwide rollout will follow in the months after.
The new PS5 has been reduced in volume by over 30 percent and weight by 18 percent and 24 percent compared to the previous models. The new models will have four separate cover panels, with the top two being glossy and the bottom two being a matte finish.
If you purchase the PS5 Digital Edition you can buy the Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive for PS5 later for 79.99 USD | 119.99 EURO | 99.99 GBP | 11,980 JPY.
A horizontal stand will be included in all models, while a vertical stand will be available separately for 29.99 USD | 29.99 EURO | 24.99 GBP | 3,980 JPY.
Check out the pricing for the new PS5 models below:
- U.S.
- PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 499.99 USD
- PS5 Digital Edition – 449.99 USD
- Europe
- PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 549.99 EUR
- PS5 Digital Edition – 449.99 EUR
- U.K.
- PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 479.99 GBP
- PS5 Digital Edition – 389.99 GBP
- Japan
- PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive – 66,980 JPY (includes tax)
- PS5 Digital Edition – 59,980 JPY (includes tax)
View images of the new PS5 models below:
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
Slim models are supposed to be cheaper.
Their primary competitor isn’t releasing one this season and Nintendo isn’t launching a new console until 2024, they have no price pressure at present time
20 second video on a random Tuesday.
That's a first for revealing your new console model.
They’ve still got this ugly, curved design. I keep my PS5 horizontal, and I like to set my controller on top when I’m not playing but it always slides off. So annoying. Wish they went with a simpler, sleek design like the Xbox Series consoles.
Besides price, this was one thing I was personally waiting for. They always simplify something in the looks with the slim model, but this actually seems fairly faithful to the original.
Found the dimensions: 358mm x 96mm x 216 mm.
It's 32 mm shorter, but it still can't fit in my TV shelf...
Now you have to buy the vertical stand separately, it's also less fluid than the og model. I'll keep my launch model kthxbye
Who knew that one day the million dollar question would be: can't electronics be made that don't require a stand whatsoever?
A couple questions still need to be answered.
There was a reason they went with 825gb initially. Something to do with their custom I/O. Did they figure out how to make it work with 1tb now or did they strip out the surface mounted SSD and just stick a current M.2 drive in there? That would mean you have to replace your storage as opposed to simply adding to it.
If they moved the optical drive firmware and controller from the main board to the external board, would that allow it to work on an existing digital 5 with a dongle?