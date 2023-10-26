Arizona Sunshine 2 Arrives December 2 for PS VR2, SteamVR, and Quest - Sales

Vertigo Games announced the action-adventure first-person shooter, Arizona Sunshine 2, will launch for the PlayStation VR 2, SteamVR, and Quest on December 7.

Arizona Sunshine II leverages cutting-edge virtual reality technology to forge a new frontier in zombie-slaying carnage. Players will experience the thrill of next-gen virtual reality gunplay, introducing full manual reloading and new ranged weapons like scorching flamethrowers to expand on an already fan-favorite arsenal. An all-new melee system introduces weapons like machetes, crowbars and pickaxes to bring the apocalypse up-close and personal as you experience realistic takedowns through advanced gore and mutilation. As players scavenge and craft their ultimate loadout, the various ways to dispatch the Freds are plentiful as even severed limbs can be wielded to whack a Fred. Embracing creative play further, fan-favorite cooperative mode makes its return, with more meaty details to be revealed.

Taking on a newly-introduced lead role in Arizona Sunshine II is your loyal canine sidekick Buddy. Not only is Buddy the goodest boy to play a game of undead fetch with, he will also help you take down those pesky Freds, unearth key items and carry your gear for you. Narrated by our unmistakable dark-humored protagonist and accompanied by Buddy, an all-new cinematic story campaign will take you on a next-level virtual reality rollercoaster ride that can be enjoyed without knowledge of prior Arizona Sunshine events.

Digital Pre-Order Editions and Bonuses

Arizona Sunshine II is available for pre-order starting today as a Standard Edition ($49.99 / €49.99) and Deluxe Edition ($59.99 / €59.99). Each edition includes exclusive items to fuel your trip to the end of the f*cking world:

Standard Edition – Pre-orders include the Biker Bark Vest, Worker Watch, and Ducky Weapon Charm in-game exclusive bonuses.

– Pre-orders include the Biker Bark Vest, Worker Watch, and Ducky Weapon Charm in-game exclusive bonuses. Deluxe Edition – Available at a 10% pre-order discount. Includes everything in the Standard Edition, plus the Freddy Hands Skin, Doggy Weapon Charm, and Undead Buddy—turning your loyal four-legged friend into an undead killing machine.

