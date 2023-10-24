Cities: Skylines II Debuts in 1st on the Steam Charts - Sales

/ 2,910 Views

by, posted 3 days ago

Cities: Skylines II has debuted in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 43, 2023, which ended October 24, 2023.

EA Sports FC 24 is up one spot to second place, Baldur's Gate 3 is up from fourth to third place, and Call of Duty dropped from first to fourth place.

Diablo IV debuted in fifth place, while pre-orders for Football Manager 2024 came in sixth place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Cities: Skylines II - NEW EA Sports FC 24 Baldur's Gate 3 Call of Duty Diablo IV - NEW Football Manager 2024 - Pre-orders Battlefield 2042 Euro Truck Simulator 2 Steam Deck Dead by Daylight

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Apex legends Cities: Skylines II - NEW EA Sports FC 24 Baldur's Gate 3 Call of Duty Diablo IV - NEW Football Manager 2024 - Pre-orders Battlefield 2042 Euro Truck Simulator 2

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles