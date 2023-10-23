Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Sold Over 2.5 Million Units in First 24 Hours - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 days ago / 3,149 Views
Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games announced Marvel's Spider-Man 2 sold over 2.5 million units worldwide in its first 24 hours.
This figure makes it the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game in PlayStation history.
"Great news, Spidey fans -- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has sold more than 2.5 million copies in the first 24 hours," announced Sony. "Thanks for making this a high-flying launch!"
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 released for the PlayStation 5 on October 20.
Great news, Spidey fans -- Marvel's #SpiderMan2PS5 has sold more than 2.5 million copies in the first 24 hours. Thanks for making this a high-flying launch! pic.twitter.com/k3KdioW6x7— PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 23, 2023
Read details on the game below:
Spider-Men Peter Parker and Miles Morales face the ultimate test of strength inside and outside the mask as they fight to save the city, each other, and the ones they love, from the monstrous Venom and the dangerous new symbiote threat.
Explore an expansive Marvel’s New York with faster web-swinging and the all-new Web Wings, quickly switching between Peter and Miles to experience different stories, epic new abilities and high-tech gear.
Wield Peter’s symbiote abilities and Miles’ explosive bio-electric powers in battle against new and iconic Marvel Super Villains—including an original take on a symbiote-infused Venom, the ruthless Kraven the Hunter, the volatile Lizard, and more from the Marvel Rogues’ Gallery.
Feel the true power of Spider-Man in your hands!
- Haptic Feedback – Experience the full force of Peter’s and Miles’ new abilities at your fingertips with responsive vibrations.
- Adaptive Triggers – Master acrobatic moves, execute thrilling combos, and discover the breathtaking excitement of web-swinging traversal.
Live the Super-Hero life!
- Tempest 3D AudioTech – Pinpoint the sounds of webs, bio-electric powers, bustling traffic, responsive New Yorkers, and dangerous enemy attacks.
- Stunning Visuals – Explore beautifully vibrant new environments and locations, including Brooklyn and Queens, Coney Island, and more.
Not particularly surprising. It is a huge IP, it reviewed well, it is the follow-up to a well-liked game, and the first, big, AAA launch for PlayStation in a while. Put those factors together and you have the recipe for huge sales, especially right at launch.
Not bad. Hard to tell if Mario Wonder potentially split the launch day sales. Felt like SM2 was destined for something a little bigger. Not bad numbers in any case! Still extremely impressive for Sony.
Interesting. Guess we might get this instead of numbers for the weekend though which is a bit of a shame. This is harder to compare.
It's the fastest selling PlayStation game ever. TLOU2 sold 4 million in 3 days so I'm guessing Spiderman 2 probably sold around 5 million in 3 days
Given the context I suppose they mean the one to sell the most in 24 hours, but it's likely it also had the highest 3 day sales yea
Spiderman 2 is gonna have another mammoth sale just like the first one,
Well deserved to an absolute workhorse that is insomniac games!
I got it on Saturday. I wonder if the weekend sold more than launch day which was on the Friday
Massive 1 day sales for SM2, however I have a feeling it didn't top TLOU 2's 4m in 3 days, otherwise why not share the 3 day numbers? Perhaps it had massive pre-orders and so day 1 sales were huge then it dropped quite sharply?
We'll see if Sony shares more updates numbers, curious. It's hard to declare the biggest Sony launch with the varying metrics used, but clearly TLOU2, GOW:R & SM2 all had exceptional launch sales.
You think they have the numbers already for the weekend? They announced this on Monday . They couldn't announce this on Saturday because they most likely didn't have the numbers after just 1 day. TLOU2 was released on the 19th June and sold 4 million in 3 days but Sony announced it on the 26th , a full week. Spiderman sold 3.3 million in 3 days but it took Sony almost 2 weeks to announce that. You could be right though Spiderman 2 could probably drop drastically after day 1 that's why Sony didn't announce the weekend numbers on Monday
Why would they have the numbers for just Friday but not for Fri, Sat & Sun? And even if it takes time, why not wait 2 weeks and share the 3 or 5 day numbers? It seems like a marketing tactic just to say it's the fastest selling PS Studios game to me, most people aren't going to care to compare the metrics used, it's just something Sony rightfully want to brag about.
Definitely not trying to downplay SM2's amazing day 1 sales, I'm just curious to know how it compares to TLOU2 or GOW:R if they used the same metrics.
No matter how you look at it-it’s phenomenal and the game will have huge sales figures through the holidays and beyond.
Well we know that using the day one metric it out sold TLOU2 and GOW:R but for longer we will have to wait.
Spider-Man is super lucrative for PlayStation. Barring some legal disputes with Disney (we saw that happen with Spider-Man films, and there was limbo for a few months), there will be at least one more Spider-Man game in this universe.