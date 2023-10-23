By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Sold Over 2.5 Million Units in First 24 Hours

by William D'Angelo , posted 4 days ago / 3,149 Views

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games announced Marvel's Spider-Man 2 sold over 2.5 million units worldwide in its first 24 hours.

This figure makes it the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game in PlayStation history.

"Great news, Spidey fans -- Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has sold more than 2.5 million copies in the first 24 hours," announced Sony. "Thanks for making this a high-flying launch!"

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 released for the PlayStation 5 on October 20.

Read details on the game below:

Spider-Men Peter Parker and Miles Morales face the ultimate test of strength inside and outside the mask as they fight to save the city, each other, and the ones they love, from the monstrous Venom and the dangerous new symbiote threat.

Explore an expansive Marvel’s New York with faster web-swinging and the all-new Web Wings, quickly switching between Peter and Miles to experience different stories, epic new abilities and high-tech gear.

Wield Peter’s symbiote abilities and Miles’ explosive bio-electric powers in battle against new and iconic Marvel Super Villains—including an original take on a symbiote-infused Venom, the ruthless Kraven the Hunter, the volatile Lizard, and more from the Marvel Rogues’ Gallery.

Feel the true power of Spider-Man in your hands!

  • Haptic Feedback  Experience the full force of Peter’s and Miles’ new abilities at your fingertips with responsive vibrations.
  • Adaptive Triggers – Master acrobatic moves, execute thrilling combos, and discover the breathtaking excitement of web-swinging traversal.

Live the Super-Hero life!

  • Tempest 3D AudioTech – Pinpoint the sounds of webs, bio-electric powers, bustling traffic, responsive New Yorkers, and dangerous enemy attacks.
  • Stunning Visuals – Explore beautifully vibrant new environments and locations, including Brooklyn and Queens, Coney Island, and more.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


jvmkdg (4 days ago)

Spider man 2 - 2,5 millions em 1 day
God of war ragnarok - 5,1 millions em 5 days
TLOU 2 - 4 millions em 3 days
Spider man (2018) - 3,3 millions em 3 days
God of war (2018) - 3,1 millions em 3 days

  • +6
ironmanDX (3 days ago)

That return on investment for Sony.... Well done insomniac!

  • +3
TheLegendaryBigBoss (4 days ago)

That's quite good, especially since it didn't release on the PS4

  • +3
VAMatt (4 days ago)

Not particularly surprising. It is a huge IP, it reviewed well, it is the follow-up to a well-liked game, and the first, big, AAA launch for PlayStation in a while. Put those factors together and you have the recipe for huge sales, especially right at launch.

  • +3
firebush03 (3 days ago)

Not bad. Hard to tell if Mario Wonder potentially split the launch day sales. Felt like SM2 was destined for something a little bigger. Not bad numbers in any case! Still extremely impressive for Sony.

  • +2
UnderwaterFunktown (4 days ago)

Interesting. Guess we might get this instead of numbers for the weekend though which is a bit of a shame. This is harder to compare.

  • +2
Pinkie_pie UnderwaterFunktown (4 days ago)

It's the fastest selling PlayStation game ever. TLOU2 sold 4 million in 3 days so I'm guessing Spiderman 2 probably sold around 5 million in 3 days

  • 0
UnderwaterFunktown Pinkie_pie (4 days ago)

Given the context I suppose they mean the one to sell the most in 24 hours, but it's likely it also had the highest 3 day sales yea

  • +2
LivncA_Dis3 (3 days ago)

Spiderman 2 is gonna have another mammoth sale just like the first one,

Well deserved to an absolute workhorse that is insomniac games!

  • +1
Pinkie_pie (4 days ago)

I got it on Saturday. I wonder if the weekend sold more than launch day which was on the Friday

  • +1
JustThatGamer (3 days ago)

Massive 1 day sales for SM2, however I have a feeling it didn't top TLOU 2's 4m in 3 days, otherwise why not share the 3 day numbers? Perhaps it had massive pre-orders and so day 1 sales were huge then it dropped quite sharply?

We'll see if Sony shares more updates numbers, curious. It's hard to declare the biggest Sony launch with the varying metrics used, but clearly TLOU2, GOW:R & SM2 all had exceptional launch sales.

  • 0
Pinkie_pie JustThatGamer (3 days ago)

You think they have the numbers already for the weekend? They announced this on Monday . They couldn't announce this on Saturday because they most likely didn't have the numbers after just 1 day. TLOU2 was released on the 19th June and sold 4 million in 3 days but Sony announced it on the 26th , a full week. Spiderman sold 3.3 million in 3 days but it took Sony almost 2 weeks to announce that. You could be right though Spiderman 2 could probably drop drastically after day 1 that's why Sony didn't announce the weekend numbers on Monday

  • 0
JustThatGamer Pinkie_pie (3 days ago)

Why would they have the numbers for just Friday but not for Fri, Sat & Sun? And even if it takes time, why not wait 2 weeks and share the 3 or 5 day numbers? It seems like a marketing tactic just to say it's the fastest selling PS Studios game to me, most people aren't going to care to compare the metrics used, it's just something Sony rightfully want to brag about.

Definitely not trying to downplay SM2's amazing day 1 sales, I'm just curious to know how it compares to TLOU2 or GOW:R if they used the same metrics.

  • +1
Brimac19 JustThatGamer (1 day ago)

No matter how you look at it-it’s phenomenal and the game will have huge sales figures through the holidays and beyond.

  • 0
mjk45 JustThatGamer (19 hours ago)

Well we know that using the day one metric it out sold TLOU2 and GOW:R but for longer we will have to wait.

  • 0
Wman1996 (4 days ago)

Spider-Man is super lucrative for PlayStation. Barring some legal disputes with Disney (we saw that happen with Spider-Man films, and there was limbo for a few months), there will be at least one more Spider-Man game in this universe.

  • -1
Dante9 Wman1996 (2 days ago)

Yes, Sony owns the movie rights for Spider-Man as a character, but what about other media?

  • 0
Brimac19 Wman1996 (1 day ago)

If I was Marvel/Disney I would definitely stay with Sony’s Studios in creating all my future games.

  • 0
