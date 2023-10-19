Detective Pikachu Returns Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 44K, PS5 Sells 20K - Sales

Detective Pikachu Returns (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 16,248 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending October 15, 2023.

Rear Sekai (NS) debuted in fourth place with sales of 6,464 units. River City: Rival Showdown (NS) debuted in eighth place with sales of 5,722 units.

Pikmin 4 (NS) came in second place with sales of 14,114 units and The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (NS) took third place with sales of 13,443 units. Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (NS) came in fifth place with sales of 6,381 units, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe took sixth place with sales of 6,253 units.

Minecraft (NS) came in seventh place with sales of 5,898 units, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) took ninth place with sales of 4,566 units, and EA Sports FC 24 (NS) rounds out the top 10 with sales of 4,557 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 44,470 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 19,709 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 2,054 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,086 units, and the 3DS sold 85 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Detective Pikachu Returns (The Pokemon Company, 10/06/23) – 16,248 (101,887) [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 14,114 (912,398) [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 13,443 (43,710) [NSW] Rear Sekai (Bushiroad Games, 10/12/23) – 6,464 (New) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 6,381 (5,157,822) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 6,253 (5,514,955) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,898 (3,286,698) [NSW] River City: Rival Showdown (Arc System Works, 10/12/23) – 5,722 (New) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4,566 (5,304,914) [NSW] EA Sports FC 24 (Electronic Arts, 09/29/23) – 4,557 (27,046)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 34,472 (5,832,653) PlayStation 5 – 18,565 (3,920,351) Switch – 5,170 (19,571,417) Switch Lite – 4,828 (5,522,561) PlayStation 4 – 2,054 (7,900,950) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,144 (588,041) Xbox Series X – 609 (224,410) Xbox Series S – 477 (289,738) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 85 (1,192,508)

