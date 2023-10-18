PS5 Best-Seller, Starfield Boosts XS - Americas Hardware Estimates for September 2023 - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 559,658 units sold for September 2023, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 18.53 million units lifetime in the Americas.

The Xbox Series X|S sold an estimated 366,131 units to bring its lifetime sales to 13.93 million units. The Nintendo Switch sold 261,118 units to bring their lifetime sales to 49.84 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 8,882 units to bring its lifetime sales to 41.51 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2016 are up by over 221,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 70,000 units. PS4 sold 338,621 units for the month of September 2016 and Xbox One sales were at 436,109 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 30,178 (-5.1%). Xbox Series X|S sales are up by 24,165 units (7.1%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 161,935 units (-38.3%). The PlayStation 4 is up by 3,611 units (68.5%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 139,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 118,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are up by nearly 26,000 units. It should be noted there are five weeks in September, while there were four in August.

2023 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 4.41 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 3.31 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 2.38 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Americas hardware estimates for September 2023 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 559,658 ( 18,529,518 ) Xbox Series X|S - 366,131 ( 13,928,871 ) Switch - 261,118 ( 49,840,760 ) PlayStation 4 - 8,882 ( 41,514,735 )

USA hardware estimates for September 2023:

PlayStation 5 - 475,146

Xbox Series X|S - 305,298 Switch - 220,207 PlayStation 4 - 7,565

Weekly Sales:

September 2, 2023 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 111,469 Xbox Series X|S - 78,861 Switch - 53,865

PlayStation 4 - 1,713

USA:

PlayStation 5- 94,623

Xbox Series X|S - 65,739 Switch - 45,345 PlayStation 4 - 1,457

September 9, 2023 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 115,221 Xbox Series X|S - 77,721 Switch - 51,281 PlayStation 4 - 1,712

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 97,849 Xbox Series X|S - 64,828 Switch - 43,212 PlayStation 4 - 1,462

September 16, 2023 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 113,940 Xbox Series X|S - 68,155 Switch - 50,107 PlayStation 4 - 1,767

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 96,892 Xbox Series X|S - 56,854 Switch - 42,267 PlayStation 4 - 1,504

September 23, 2023 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 112,130 Xbox Series X|S - 67,348 Switch - 51,822 PlayStation 4 - 1,804

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 95,094 Xbox Series X|S - 56,148 Switch - 43,769 PlayStation 4 - 1,534

September 30, 2023 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 106,898 Xbox Series X|S - 74,046 Switch - 54,043 PlayStation 4 - 1,886

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 90,688 Xbox Series X|S - 61,729 Switch - 45,614 PlayStation 4 - 1,608

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

