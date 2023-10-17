Call of Duty Tops the Steam Charts, Lords of the Fallen Debuts in 2nd - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 46 minutes ago / 182 Views
Call of Duty is up two spots to take the top spot on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 42, 2023, which ended October 17, 2023.
Lords of the Fallen has debuted in second place and is the only new release in the top 10.
EA Sports FC 24 is down one spot to third place, Baldur's Gate 3 remained in fourth place, and Battlefield 2042 re-entered the top 10 in fifth place. Cyberpunk 2077 remained in sixth place and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege re-entered the top 10 in seventh place.
Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):
- Call of Duty
- Lords of the Fallen - NEW
- EA Sports FC 24
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Battlefield 2042
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Hearts of Iron IV
- Elden Ring
- Steam Deck
Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):
- Counter-Strike 2
- Call of Duty
- Lords of the Fallen - NEW
- EA Sports FC 24
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Battlefield 2042
- PUBG: Battlegrounds
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Dota 2
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.
