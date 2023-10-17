Call of Duty Tops the Steam Charts, Lords of the Fallen Debuts in 2nd - Sales

Call of Duty is up two spots to take the top spot on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 42, 2023, which ended October 17, 2023.

Lords of the Fallen has debuted in second place and is the only new release in the top 10.

EA Sports FC 24 is down one spot to third place, Baldur's Gate 3 remained in fourth place, and Battlefield 2042 re-entered the top 10 in fifth place. Cyberpunk 2077 remained in sixth place and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege re-entered the top 10 in seventh place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Call of Duty Lords of the Fallen - NEW EA Sports FC 24 Baldur's Gate 3 Battlefield 2042 Cyberpunk 2077 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Hearts of Iron IV Elden Ring Steam Deck

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 Call of Duty Lords of the Fallen - NEW EA Sports FC 24 Baldur's Gate 3 Battlefield 2042 PUBG: Battlegrounds Cyberpunk 2077 Dota 2 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

