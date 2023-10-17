Lords of the Fallen Debuts in 4th on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

EA Sports FC 24 in its third week has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending October 14, 2023. Sales for the game dropped 36 percent week-on-week.

Lords of the Fallen debuted in fourth place and The Grinch: Christmas Adventure debuted in eighth place. The Fortnite Transformers Pack debuted in 17th place and Forza Motorsport debuted in 23rd place.

Assassin's Creed: Mirage remained in second place despite sales falling 77 percent week-on-week. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor jumped up four spots to third place as sales increased 116 percent due to a price drop on the PS5 version.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope and Red Dead Redemption re-enter the top 10 in fifth and sixth places, respectively.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for the first time since it released in May dropped out of the top 10 as it fell five spots to 15th place. Sales for the game remained pretty much the same compared to the previous week.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

EA Sports FC 24 Assassin's Creed: Mirage Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Lords of the Fallen - NEW Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Red Dead Redemption Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Grinch: Christmas Adventures - NEW Hogwarts Legacy Minecraft (NS)

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

