Assassin's Creed Mirage Debuts on the French Charts - Sales

/ 236 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 40, 2023, according to SELL. The PlayStation 4 version of EA Sports FC 24 dropped one spot to third place.

Assassin's Creed Mirage (PS5) debuted in second place, while the Deluxe Edition for the PS5 debuted in fourth place, and the PS4 version debuted in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

EA Sports FC 24 Assassin's Creed Mirage Assassin's Creed Mirage - Deluxe Edition

Xbox Series X|S

EA Sports FC 24 Assassin's Creed Mirage Assassin's Creed Mirage - Deluxe Edition

PS4 EA Sports FC 24 Assassin's Creed Mirage Assassin's Creed Mirage - Deluxe Edition Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy The Crew Motorfest Assassin's Creed Odyssey Nintendo Switch EA Sports FC 24 Detective Pikachu Returns Mario Kart 8 Deluxe PC EA Sports FC 24 Starfield Minecraft

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles