Assassin's Creed Mirage Debuts on the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 236 Views
EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 40, 2023, according to SELL. The PlayStation 4 version of EA Sports FC 24 dropped one spot to third place.
Assassin's Creed Mirage (PS5) debuted in second place, while the Deluxe Edition for the PS5 debuted in fourth place, and the PS4 version debuted in fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- EA Sports FC 24
- Assassin's Creed Mirage
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - Deluxe Edition
Xbox Series X|S
- EA Sports FC 24
- Assassin's Creed Mirage
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - Deluxe Edition
- EA Sports FC 24
- Assassin's Creed Mirage
- Assassin's Creed Mirage - Deluxe Edition
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Crew Motorfest
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- EA Sports FC 24
- Detective Pikachu Returns
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- EA Sports FC 24
- Starfield
- Minecraft
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
There are no comments to display.