Rumor: PlayStation Trophies Might be Coming to PC - News

posted 5 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment might be looking at adding PlayStation trophies to its PC games, according to TrueTrophies.

The site scans trophy lists from the PlayStation Network that found a new PS5 trophy list that had a new platform listed alongside it - "PSPC." The trophy list was titled "Trophy Set" and wasn't part of any particular game.

TrueTrophies claims the listing for "PSPC" is for a new platform separate from the PS5. However it still might be connected to the console, similar to how the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation Vita trophies could have a unified trophy list.

PlayStation Studios games that are currently on PC don't require a PlayStation Network account in order to play them.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

