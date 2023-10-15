Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Launch Trailer Released - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Insomniac Games have released the launch trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 ahead of the games release later this month.

Spider-Men Peter Parker and Miles Morales face the ultimate test of strength inside and outside the mask as they fight to save the city, each other, and the ones they love, from the monstrous Venom and the dangerous new symbiote threat.

Explore an expansive Marvel’s New York with faster web-swinging and the all-new Web Wings, quickly switching between Peter and Miles to experience different stories, epic new abilities and high-tech gear.

Wield Peter’s symbiote abilities and Miles’ explosive bio-electric powers in battle against new and iconic Marvel Super Villains—including an original take on a symbiote-infused Venom, the ruthless Kraven the Hunter, the volatile Lizard, and more from the Marvel Rogues’ Gallery.

Feel the true power of Spider-Man in your hands!

Haptic Feedback – Experience the full force of Peter’s and Miles’ new abilities at your fingertips with responsive vibrations.

– Experience the full force of Peter’s and Miles’ new abilities at your fingertips with responsive vibrations. Adaptive Triggers – Master acrobatic moves, execute thrilling combos, and discover the breathtaking excitement of web-swinging traversal.

Live the Super-Hero life!

Tempest 3D AudioTech – Pinpoint the sounds of webs, bio-electric powers, bustling traffic, responsive New Yorkers, and dangerous enemy attacks.

– Pinpoint the sounds of webs, bio-electric powers, bustling traffic, responsive New Yorkers, and dangerous enemy attacks. Stunning Visuals – Explore beautifully vibrant new environments and locations, including Brooklyn and Queens, Coney Island, and more.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5 on October 20.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017.

