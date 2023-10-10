Assassin's Creed: Mirage and Detective Pikachu Returns Debut on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

/ 195 Views

by, posted 45 minutes ago

EA Sports FC 24 in its second week has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending October 7, 2023. Sales for the game dropped 48 percent week-on-week.

Assassin's Creed: Mirage debuted in second place and Detective Pikachu Returns debuted in third place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained in fourth place, Hogwarts Legacy dropped two spots to fifth place, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is up three spots to sixth place.

Mortal Kombat 1 fell six spots to eighth place as sales dropped 38 percent, Minecraft dropped two spots to ninth place and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom dropped four spots to 10th place with sales down 10 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

EA Sports FC 24 Assassin's Creed: Mirage - NEW Detective Pikachu Returns - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Hogwarts Legacy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Mortal Kombat 1 Minecraft (NS) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles