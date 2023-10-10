Sushi Ben Releases October 19 for Quest, Later for PS VR 2, PC VR, and Vive - News

/ 188 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Big Brane Studios announced the narrative adventure game, Sushi Ben, will launch for Quest on October 19 for $24.99 / £18.99 / €24.99 / 2,490 yen. It will launch later for the PlayStation VR2, PC VR via Steam, and Vive.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Featuring exciting 3D manga panels, Sushi Ben is a narrative adventure game where you’ll fish, catch bugs, snap photos, and more, all to save a beloved local sushi bar from some dastardly landsharks!

You’ll need to complete various tasks and help townspeople out of predicaments in order to earn their trust. Different narrative encounters will take place depending on your interactions with the game’s NPCs.

Key Features:

3D Manga Panels – A powerful visual storytelling tool unlike any virtual reality game before.

– A powerful visual storytelling tool unlike any virtual reality game before. Activities Galore – Go fishing, bug catching, and dog walking—maybe even do a little ghost hunting on the side.

– Go fishing, bug catching, and dog walking—maybe even do a little ghost hunting on the side. Writing by Hato Moa – Unique characters are brought to life by the narrative talents that created the critically acclaimed visual novel, Hatoful Boyfriend.

– Unique characters are brought to life by the narrative talents that created the critically acclaimed visual novel, Hatoful Boyfriend. Full Japanese Voice Acting – Characters are voiced by talented Japanese voice actors.

– Characters are voiced by talented Japanese voice actors. Vibrant Music, Visuals, and Aesthetic – Japanese animation and manga are embedded in Sushi Ben‘s DNA. You’ll see familiar tropes, feel a nostalgic atmosphere, and hear music that’ll take you to the heart of Kotobuki Town.

– Japanese animation and manga are embedded in Sushi Ben‘s DNA. You’ll see familiar tropes, feel a nostalgic atmosphere, and hear music that’ll take you to the heart of Kotobuki Town. Player-Inclusive Immersive Experience – Change the color of your hands, and decide which hand to wear your watch on.

– Change the color of your hands, and decide which hand to wear your watch on. Comfortable Gameplay – Supports room scale, standing, and seated gameplay.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles