Nintendo President: Switch Support to Continue in Fiscal Year Ending March 2025

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa in an interview with Nikkei was asked about the lifecycle of the Nintendo Switch and he confirmed the company will continue to support the hybrid console with new software for the fiscal year ending March 2025.

"We are still working on software for the Switch for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025," said Furukawa.

"In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, we hope to sustain the momentum of Zelda and the [Super Mario Bros.] movie, with focus on the holiday sales season. As for hardware, we will maximize not only new demand for the hardware, but also for those buying second consoles and replacements."

Princess Peach: Showtime! will launch on March 22, 2024, which is right before the end of the current fiscal year. Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is set to launch in Summer 2024 and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door with improved visuals will launch sometime in 2024.

Nintendo has yet to announce a successor to the Nintendo switch. However, there have been rumors of a Nintendo Switch 2 in recent months and it has even been confirmed Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick and other executives at the company met with Nintendo executives in December 2022 to discuss the next-generation Switch.

