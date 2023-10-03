Nintendo President: Switch Support to Continue in Fiscal Year Ending March 2025 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 697 Views
Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa in an interview with Nikkei was asked about the lifecycle of the Nintendo Switch and he confirmed the company will continue to support the hybrid console with new software for the fiscal year ending March 2025.
"We are still working on software for the Switch for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025," said Furukawa.
"In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, we hope to sustain the momentum of Zelda and the [Super Mario Bros.] movie, with focus on the holiday sales season. As for hardware, we will maximize not only new demand for the hardware, but also for those buying second consoles and replacements."
Princess Peach: Showtime! will launch on March 22, 2024, which is right before the end of the current fiscal year. Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD is set to launch in Summer 2024 and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door with improved visuals will launch sometime in 2024.
Nintendo has yet to announce a successor to the Nintendo switch. However, there have been rumors of a Nintendo Switch 2 in recent months and it has even been confirmed Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick and other executives at the company met with Nintendo executives in December 2022 to discuss the next-generation Switch.
That's a very specific date mentioned as to how much longer Nintendo is supporting the Switch. Perhaps there is credence to the Switch 2 launching Holiday 2024. The 3DS still had some support well after the Switch launched.
Yeah. As unlikely as it might be, I hope there are some cross-gen titles in the first year or so Switch 2 is out.
Mario Kart 9 and Metroid Prime 4 seem like the ideal titles.
If nothing else, we'll get a handful of first-party Switch titles after Switch 2 launches.
No suprises there, the successor probably won't launch until the middle of that fiscal year and there will probably still be a few first party games left for it after that.
Considering the Switch pretty much sells a million a month outside holiday months and their software sells huge amounts I can see Nintendo releasing the Switch 2 in Q1 of 2025
I can see titles releasing for the Switch that can also be played on the Switch 2. I'm expecting Switch 2 to be backwards compatible.
We already knew that Luigi's Mansion 2 HD and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door are planned for release within the upcoming FY... I don't expect any big titles for Switch after Super Mario Wonder / RPG this year.
It's highly unlikely that a new 3D Mario game will be cross-gen after the successor's launch.
I'd be shocked if they're not still supporting switch in fiscal year 2026. They're not going to immediately drop support for a system with well over 100 million units in circulation just because they launch a new one.