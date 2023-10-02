Mortal Kombat 1 Debuts in 1st on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

by, posted 3 hours ago

Mortal Kombat 1 has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending September 24, 2023.

Payday 3 has debuted in second place.

NBA 2K24 is in third place, Marvel's Avengers is in fourth place, and The Crew Motorfest is in fifth place. Red Dead Redemption 2 is in sixth place, Grand Theft Auto V is in seventh place, and Titanfall 2 is in eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Mortal Kombat 1 - NEW Payday 3 - NEW NBA 2K24 Marvels Avengers The Crew Motorfest Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V Titanfall 2 Hogwarts Legacy Call of Duty: Black Ops II

