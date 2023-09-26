The Talos Principle 2 Launches November 2 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Croteam announced The Talos Principle 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on November 2 for $29.99.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Talos Principle 2 greatly expands on the beloved original with more mind-bending puzzles to solve, new puzzle mechanics, a richer storyline, more secrets to uncover, and the biggest, weirdest world Croteam has ever built.

Set in a distant future where humankind has long been extinct, human culture lives on through interminable robots made in our image. Embarking on a quest to investigate a mysterious megastructure, you will be confronted with questions about the nature of the cosmos, faith versus reason, and the fear of repeating humankind’s mistakes.

Familiar puzzles will return in The Talos Principle 2, accompanied by unique new gameplay including mind transference and gravity manipulation. There’s also a deep character-driven story with multiple endings to lose yourself in, and a series of strange, stunningly beautiful environments to explore—including a city on the brink of a paradigm shift and an island holding the keys to the future.

