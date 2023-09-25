NBA 2K24 Tops the French Charts, Starfield Debuts in 3 of the Top 5 Spots - Sales

/ 481 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

NBA 2K24 (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 35, 2023, according to SELL.

Three versions of Starfield debuted in the top five spots on the charts. The standard Xbox Series X|S version debuted in second place, while the Xbox Series X|S of the Constellation Edition debuted in third place and the PC version debuted in fourth place.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) dropped from first to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

NBA 2K24 - Kobe Bryant Edition Final Fantasy XVI NBA 2K24 - Black Mamba Edition

Xbox Series X|S

Starfield Starfield - Constellation Edition Starfield - Premium Edition Upgrade

PS4 NBA 2K24 - Kobe Bryant Edition Hogwarts Legacy Gran Turismo 7 Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy FIFA 23 Forza Horizon 4 Nintendo Switch The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Fae Farm PC Starfield - Constellation Edition Starfield Microsoft Flight Simulator - Premium Deluxe Edition

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles