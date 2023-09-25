NBA 2K24 Tops the French Charts, Starfield Debuts in 3 of the Top 5 Spots - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 481 Views
NBA 2K24 (PS5) has debuted in first place on the French charts for week 35, 2023, according to SELL.
Three versions of Starfield debuted in the top five spots on the charts. The standard Xbox Series X|S version debuted in second place, while the Xbox Series X|S of the Constellation Edition debuted in third place and the PC version debuted in fourth place.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) dropped from first to fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- NBA 2K24 - Kobe Bryant Edition
- Final Fantasy XVI
- NBA 2K24 - Black Mamba Edition
Xbox Series X|S
- Starfield
- Starfield - Constellation Edition
- Starfield - Premium Edition Upgrade
- NBA 2K24 - Kobe Bryant Edition
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Gran Turismo 7
- Hogwarts Legacy
- FIFA 23
- Forza Horizon 4
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Fae Farm
- Starfield - Constellation Edition
- Starfield
- Microsoft Flight Simulator - Premium Deluxe Edition
That's a surprisingly strong debut for Starfield in France. I wonder if Xbox has taken 3 of the top 5 spots there before.
It'd be interesting to see how 2K normally does in France. Wenby being drafted may have boosted sales in France