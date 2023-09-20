PS5 Sales Up 197% in Europe in August 2023, FIFA 23 Best-Selling Game - Sales

FIFA 23 has retaken first place on the Europe charts for August 2023, according to GSD data reported by GamesIndustry. The game saw a big jump in sales on the Nintendo switch due a price promotion on the eShop.

Grand Theft Auto V came in second place with sales up 40 percent compared to a year ago mainly to the PlayStation 5 version.

The best-selling game on a single platform for the month was The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, followed by Mario kart 8 Deluxe. On the combined chart The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom came in eighth place, while Mario kart 8 Deluxe took ninth place.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon was the best-selling new release with it debuting in fourth place. It sold best in the UK with sales nearly double that of Germany and three times higher than in France.

Red Dead Redemption has re-entered the charts in 11th place due to the release of the Switch and PS4 versions. Quake 2 just missed the top 20 following an updated release.

It should be noted Baldur's Gate 3 did not appear on this chart as publisher Larian is not part of the GSD panel.

There were a total of 10.7 million games sold in August across Europe for PC and consoles, which is up nearly 29 percent year-on-year.

Console sales in the tracked European markets are up 67 percent year-on-year primarily due to the PS5. It should be noted console sales in the UK, Germany, and some Eastern European countries are not included. Read the UK report for August 2023 here.

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in August 2023 with sales up 197 percent compared to August 2022. It should ne noted the PlayStation 5 was dealing with severe shortages last year in Europe.

The Nintendo Switch was the second best-selling console with sales up nearly one percent year-on-year. The Xbox Series X|S came in third place with sales down nearly 12 percent compared to a year ago. Though, it was mentioned September will likely be a different story due to the launch of Starfield and the 1 TB Xbox Series S.

Top 20 Games in Europe in August 2023, according to GSD (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 FIFA 23 (EA) 2 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 3 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 4 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (Bandai Namco) 5 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 6 F1 23 (EA) 7 Diablo 4 (Activision Blizzard) 8 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo)* 9 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)* 10 Grand Theft Auto Online (Rockstar) 11 Red Dead Redemption (Rockstar) 12 Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft) 13 Mortal Kombat 11 (Warner Bros) 14 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Activision Blizzard) 15 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (Ubisoft) 16 Gran Turismo 7 (Sony) 17 Forza Horizon 5 (Microsoft) 18 Minecraft: Nintendo Switch Edition (Mojang) 19 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (EA) 20 Pikmin 4 (Nintendo)* * Digital data unavailable GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios. Digital data includes games sold in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, and United Kingdom. Physical data includes all games, but only those sold in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Console hardware sales cover Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. Accessories sales cover the same markets, but doesn't include Switzerland.

