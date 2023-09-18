NBA 2K24 and Starfield Debut on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

posted 4 hours ago

NBA 2K24 has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending September 10, 2023.

The Xbox Series X|S console exclusive from Bethesda, Starfield, debuted in second place.

Titanfall 2 has shot up the charts to third place, while Red Dead Redemption 2 remained fourth place and Grand Theft Auto V dropped three spots to fifth place.

Need for Speed: Heat re-entered the top 10 in sixth place, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is down two spots to seventh place, and Rugby 22 remained in eighth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

NBA 2K24 - NEW Starfield - NEW Titanfall 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V Need for Speed: Heat Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Rugby 22 Hogwarts Legacy Sid Meier's Civilization VI

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

