Starfield Boosts Xbox Series X|S Sales by 76% in the UK - Sales

/ 828 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

The release of Starfield and the new 1 TB Xbox Series S helped boost Xbox Series X|S sales in the UK to its best week of 2023.

The week ending September 2 saw Xbox Series X|S sales jump 76 percent week-on-week in the UK, which was enough to make it the biggest week for the Xbox Series X|S, according to GfK games boss Dorian Bloch who spoke with GamesIndustry.

The week ending September 9 is currently the second best week for the Xbox Series X|S in the UK of 2023.

The Premium Edition of Starfield and the new 1 TB Xbox Series S became available on September 1, while the official launch of Starfield was on September 6.

The new 1 TB Xbox Series S accounted for 24 percent of all Xbox consoles sold for the week ending September 2 and 20 percent for the week ending September 9. The standard Xbox Series X saw sales jump 46 percent for the week ending September 2.

"It is currently the best week this year for Series X," said Bloch. "And the following week [ending September 9th] is the fourth best for X. In-between is week one and week six, which were early year blips."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles