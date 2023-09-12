Starfield Debuts in 1st on the Steam Charts, NBA 2K24 Debuts in 5th - Sales

Starfield has debuted in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 37, 2023, which ended September 12, 2023. Early Access on the game started on September 1 for those that purchased the Premium Edition.

NBA 2K24 debuted in fifth place.

Baldur's Gate 3 remained in second place, while Red Dead Redemption 2 re-entered the top 10 in third place. Steam Deck remained in fourth place and Call of Duty is up from 10th to sixth place.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon dropped from third to seventh place and pre-orders for Payday 3 entered the top 10 in eighth place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Starfield - NEW Baldur's Gate 3 Red Dead Redemption 2 Steam Deck NBA 2K24 - NEW Call of Duty Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon

Payday 3 - Pre-order Grand Theft Auto V Titanfall 2

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Starfield - NEW Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Baldur's Gate 3 Apex Legends PUBG: Battlegrounds Dota 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 Steam Deck NBA 2K24 - NEW Call of Duty

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

