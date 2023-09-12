Slave Zero X Launches February 21, 2024 for All Major Platforms - News

Publisher Ziggurat Interactive and developer Poppy Works announced Slave Zero X will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and GOG on February 21, 2024.

A demo for the game is now available on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

View the release date reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

From the top of Megacity S1-9, the Sovereign Khan rules with fists of iron and flesh. Beneath the city’s rotting foundations, a vengeful warrior embarks on a journey to murder him. Four years prior to the events of Slave Zero, Slave Zero X brings new life to a world where horrific, living machines known as Slaves are primed to become the latest tools of war in humanity’s long and bloody history. A secret band of warriors known as The Guardians hope to stop these biomecha from being unleashed upon the world, but one swordsman among their ranks has a different idea: use the enemy’s own weapon against them. By merging with a stolen Slave Unit Prototype, Shou will become a furious Devil in pursuit of killing a false God.

Key Features:

Killer Combos – Use swift swordplay, explosive ordnance, and stylish combos against an army of meat and metal.

– Use swift swordplay, explosive ordnance, and stylish combos against an army of meat and metal. Death from Above – Air juggling, dashes, and frequent target switching allow for you to take down foes of any size while wall-jumping and platforming can help you outmaneuver your enemies.

– Air juggling, dashes, and frequent target switching allow for you to take down foes of any size while wall-jumping and platforming can help you outmaneuver your enemies. Fight for Your Life – Conquer mini-bosses, set pieces, and climactic 1-on-1 encounters that offer intense challenges against unforgettable villains.

– Conquer mini-bosses, set pieces, and climactic 1-on-1 encounters that offer intense challenges against unforgettable villains. Strength is Nothing Without Control – Use the Training Room to hone precise and powerful moves to string together devastating attack sequences.

– Use the Training Room to hone precise and powerful moves to string together devastating attack sequences. Battle to the Beat – A 90s-inspired soundtrack features heavy drum ‘n’ bass and funky industrial music that adds to the thrill of combat.

– A 90s-inspired soundtrack features heavy drum ‘n’ bass and funky industrial music that adds to the thrill of combat. Feast Your Eyes – A unique visual aesthetic combines nostalgic 2D sprites with an advanced lighting system and stylized 3D environments.

