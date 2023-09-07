Pikmin 4 Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 83K, PS5 Sells 52K, XS Sells 7K - Sales

Pikmin 4 (NS) has retaken first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 34,240 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending September 3, 2023.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (PS5) dropped to second place in its second week with sales of 18,801 units. The PlayStation 4 version dropped two spots to fourth place with sales of 10,903 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up one spot to third place with sales of 11,488 units and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) remained in fifth place with sales of 7,206 units.

Minecraft (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 7,202 units, Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 5,563 units, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 5,471 units.

Mario Party Superstars (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 4,393 units and Splatoon 3 (NS) rounds out the top 10 with sales of 4,387 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 83,222 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 52,093 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 6,685 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 975 units, and the 3DS sold 37 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 34,240 (786,833) [PS5] Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware, 08/25/23) – 18,801 (134,194) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,488 (5,465,329) [PS4] Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware, 08/25/23) – 10,903 (58,852) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 7,206 (1,847,948) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,202 (3,250,643) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 5,563 (5,111,980) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 5,471 (5,276,341) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 4,393 (1,293,703) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 4,387 (4,102,326)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 63,305 (5,489,116) PlayStation 5 – 48,588 (3,709,944) Switch Lite – 10,177 (5,477,960) Switch – 9,740 (19,524,091) Xbox Series S – 3,790 (274,250) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,505 (570,076) Xbox Series X – 2,895 (218,186) PlayStation 4 – 975 (7,895,540) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 37 (1,192,246)

