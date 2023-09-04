Trepang2 Launches October 2 for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Publisher Team17 and developer Trepang Studios announced the supernatural first-person shooter, Trepang2, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on October 2.

Step into the boots of a ruthless, enhanced super solider in Trepang2 — out October 2nd on #Xbox Series X|S & #PlayStation 5! 💥



A supernatural FPS journey of death, destruction, and corporate conspiracies awaits!



🎮 Pre-order for exclusive outfit DLC: https://t.co/tJDiMPcbkk pic.twitter.com/IhwIvVGmpi — Trepang2 (@TrepangStudios) September 4, 2023

Read details on the game below:

A spiritual successor to the fast-paced and over-the-top first-person shooters of the mid-2000s, Trepang2 pairs high-octane, first-person gun-fu gameplay with a devastating heavy metal soundtrack, as players embark on a supernatural journey of death, destruction, and corporate conspiracies. Stepping into the boots of a newly enhanced super soldier broken out from a government black site, they’ll arm themselves with an arsenal of weapons while mastering an array of newfound superhuman abilities, all the while hunted by their former captors and even more otherworldly foes.

Over-the-Top Action

Dive into a bullet-filled world of death and destruction and put your combat skills to the test against thousands of highly trained special forces operatives, cultists, and otherworldly foes, who are out for your blood.

Explosive Campaign and Horde Modes

Play through a thrilling campaign and unravel a deadly supernatural conspiracy, or take on waves of ruthless spec-ops forces and see how long you can survive.

Become Enhanced

Master an arsenal of game-changing supernatural abilities including time distortion, invisibility, superhuman speed, and otherworldly strength to dominate your enemies.

Brutal Melee Combat

Pulverize foes in close quarters melee combat and eviscerate what’s left in rapid fire gunfights. Punch, kick, slide and string together combos to crush enemies to dust.

