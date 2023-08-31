Armored Core VI Debuts in 1st on the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 72K, PS5 Sells 43K - Sales

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (PS5) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 115,393 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending August 27, 2023. The PS4 version debuted in second place with sales of 47,949 units.

Pikmin 4 (NS) dropped from first to third place with sales of 31,312 units, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is down two spots to fourth place with sales of 10,200 units and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) dropped from third to fifth place with sales of 7,656 units.

Minecraft (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 7,486 units, Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 5,797 units, and Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 5,450 units

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 5,037 units and Splatoon 3 (NS) rounds out the top 10 with sales of 4,768 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 71,702 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 42,730 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 3,440 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 672units, and the 3DS sold 59 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[PS5] Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware, 08/25/23) – 115,393 (New) [PS4] Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware, 08/25/23) – 47,949 (New) [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 31,312 (752,593) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,200 (5,453,841) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 7,656 (1,840,742) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,486 (3,243,441) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 5,797 (3,447,789) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 5,450 (5,106,417) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 5,037 (5,270,870) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 4,768 (4,097,939)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 52,125 (5,425,811) PlayStation 5 – 38,217 (3,661,356) Switch Lite – 10,597 (5,467,783) Switch – 8,980 (19,514,351) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 4,513 (566,571) Xbox Series X – 2,869 (215,291) PlayStation 4 – 672 (7,894,565) Xbox Series S – 571 (270,460) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 59 (1,192,209)

