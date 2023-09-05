PS5 vs PS3 Sales Comparison - July 2023 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 3.

The PlayStation 5 launched in November 2020, while the PlayStation 3 launched in November 2006 in North America and Japan and in March 2007 in Europe. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do lineup.

PS5 Vs. PS3 Worldwide:

Gap change in latest month: 772,386 - PS5

Gap change over last 12 months: 9,202,574 - PS5

Total Lead: 17,221,868 - PS5

PlayStation 5 Total Sales 40,830,088

PlayStation 3 Total Sales: 23,608,220

July 2023 is the 33rd month the PlayStation 5 has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 5 when compared to the aligned launch of the PlayStation 3 by 0.77 million units.

In the last 12 months, the PS5 has grown its lead over the PS3 by 9.20 million units. The PlayStation 5 is currently ahead by 17.22 million units.

The PlayStation 5 has sold 40.83 million units in 33 months, while the PlayStation 3 sold 23.61 million units. Month 33 for the PlayStation 5 is July 2023 and for the PlayStation 3 is July 2009.

The PlayStation 3 did not reach current PlayStation 5 sales until month 48 where it had sold 41.50 million units.

The PlayStation 3 crossed 30 million in month 38, 40 million in month 47, and 50 million in month 54. The PlayStation 3 sold 87.4 million units lifetime. The PS5 is 46.57 million units behind lifetime PS3 sales.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

