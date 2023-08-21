Xbox Series X Console Wraps Announced - News

/ 684 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Microsoft has announced Xbox Series X Console Wraps that are launching this year.

The three wraps announced so far include one with a Starfield design, as well as Arctic Camo and Mineral Camo. The Starfield design is priced at $49.99, while the other two are priced at $44.99.

Read details on the console wraps below:

The wraps were designed specifically for Series X and have a custom, precision fit. Every detail was taken into consideration to ensure your console performance is preserved– vents are all clear, and small feet were added to the bottom of the wraps to ensure air can flow freely through the console. Made with solid core panels that are layered with high-tech fabric finishes, the wraps are folded around your console and secured with a hook and loop enclosure. The interior of the wraps are printed with silicone designs that keep the wrap in place.

Explore the Starfield Universe in Style

The Starfield-inspired console wrap reimagines your console as an on-board avionics module, powering you through your adventures. Key internal console components are highlighted through outlined access panel and game inspired graphics. Technical call outs detail actual console functionality, with an in-game twist. This wrap has a soft smooth white high-tech feel, with vividly printed surface graphics that are tactile. The internal fabric has a soft precision sheen, with a silicone gravity wave print for cling and stability. Reach through the colorful Constellation ribbon to power your module on, and take to the stars with the bronze metallic Constellation insignia on the wrap closure.

Launching in the US, Canada and Europe October 18th for $49.99 USD ERP. You can pre-order yours starting today at the Microsoft Store.

Camouflage Your Console

Wrap your console in our signature Xbox designed woodland camo inspired pattern. Choose between the Arctic Camo grey and white color pallet for a neutral and quiet effect, or make a bold statement with a bright Mineral Camo of modern blues and purples. Each option has a soft microfiber outside fabric. The internal fabric has a soft precision sheen, with a silicone camo pattern print for cling and stability. Changing the personality of your console, or matching to your Arctic and Mineral Camo controllers is now easy!

Both the Arctic Camo and Mineral Camo Xbox Series X Console Wraps will launch in the US and Canada on November 10, and Mineral Camo will launch in Europe on November 10. Pre-orders start today at the Microsoft Store for $44.99 USD ERP.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles