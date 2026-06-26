Nintendo's Takashi Tezuka is Remaining on as a Production Producer - News

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Nintendo veteran design and director Takashi Tezuka last month announced he would be retiring from his role on June 26.

He has now provided an update during a Q&A with Nintendo shareholders stating he would still be involved at Nintendo as a "production producer."

"On this occasion, I will be stepping down upon the expiration of my term," said Tezuka. "Looking back on 42 years, I felt, 'That was such enjoyable work.' We used to make our own handmade playthings that weren't available in toy stores.

"Now it's on a large scale, and there's the joy of creating with many people. There were new technologies like 3D, stereoscopic vision, and motion controls, which were fun as an engineer.

"The work at Nintendo is about developing and delivering products that bring joy to people around the world, and being able to think about it as a company and flexibly create them. I truly feel that working for this company was the right choice.

"Going forward, I will continue to be involved as a production producer. Thank you for providing me with this opportunity to give my greetings."

Tezuka directed several classic Nintendo titles that includes The Legend of Zelda, Super Mario World, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, and Yoshi’s Island. He was most recently the producer on Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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