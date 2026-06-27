Switch 2 Dominates as Sales Top 20M LT - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for April 2026 - Sales

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The Nintendo Switch 2 was the best-selling console worldwide with 1,236,414 units sold for May 2026, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch 2 has sold 20.76 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 was the second best-selling console, with an estimated 389,529 units sold, to bring lifetime sales to 92.34 million units. The Nintendo Switch 1 was the third best-selling console, with an estimated 165,323 units sold, to bring lifetime sales to 154.81 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in fourth place with 118,761 units sold, to bring its lifetime sales to 34.79 million units.

Switch 2 sales compared to the same month for the Switch 1 in 2018 are up by nearly 583,000 units, as the Switch 1 sold 653,422 units in May 2018.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2019 are down by over 385,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 127,000 units. The PS4 sold 774,636 units for the month of May 2019 and Xbox One sales were at 246,196 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 438,611 (-53.0%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 24,669 units (-17.2%) and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by 187,426 units (-53.1%).

Looking at sales month-on-month, Nintendo Switch 2 sales are up by nearly 374,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are down by nearly 52,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 19,000 units, and Nintendo Switch 1 sales are down by over 34,000 units.

2026 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold 5.17 million units, the PlayStation 5 has sold 2.91 million units, the Nintendo Switch 1 has sold 1.01 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.61 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Global hardware estimates for May 2026 (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch 2 - 1,236,414 ( 20,758,012 ) PlayStation 5 - 389,529 ( 92,342,944 ) Switch 1 - 165,323 ( 154,814,838 ) Xbox Series X|S - 118,761 ( 34,794,960 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates for May 2026:

Switch 2 - 307,005 PlayStation 5 - 113,353 Xbox Series X|S - 80,611 Switch 1 - 45,277

Europe hardware estimates for May 2026:

Switch 2 - 173,785 PlayStation 5 - 123,693 Switch 1 - 32,521 Xbox Series X|S - 28,674 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates for May 2026:

Switch 2 - 723,711 PlayStation 5 - 134,624 Switch 1 - 81,506 Xbox Series X|S - 4,181

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates for May 2026:

Switch 2 - 31,913 PlayStation 5 - 17,859 Switch 1 - 6,019 Xbox Series X|S - 5,295

Weekly Sales:

Global May 9, 2026 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 280,515 PlayStation 5 - 98,107 Switch 1 - 48,294 Xbox Series X|S - 26,934

Global May 16, 2026 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 373,329 PlayStation 5 - 96,339 Switch 1 - 48,257 Xbox Series X|S - 28,210

Global May 23, 2026 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 403,750 PlayStation 5 - 97,408 Switch 1 - 35,881 Xbox Series X|S - 33,899

Global May 30, 2026 hardware estimates:

Switch 2 - 178,820 PlayStation 5 - 97,675 Switch 1 - 32,891 Xbox Series X|S - 29,718

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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